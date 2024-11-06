Ex-Trump aide and The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin votes for Harris, ‘For the first time in…’

Alyssa Farah Griffin has voted for a Democrat for the first time in her life. The View co-host, who previously worked for Donald Trump, shared on Tuesday's episode of the daytime talk show that she had cast her ballot in favour of Kamala Harris. Alyssa Farah Griffin attends the premiere of "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin votes for Harris

“This weekend, on Saturday, for the first time in my life, I voted for a Democrat. I voted for Kamala Harris,” the 35-year-old shared with her co-hosts as the audience of the left-leaning show cheered. Griffin explained that elsewhere on the ballot, she had voted for Republicans but put her “values” first instead of her party.

Griffin went on to say that she identifies as a “Christian,” an “American”, and a “Republican” in “that order,” adding that she considers her vote to the Democratic “loan” to the vice president. “I’m worried about the direction that Donald Trump will take this country, and I take my own warning seriously,” she added.

Explaining her decision to go blue in this year's election, Griffin said that she needs “somebody who shares my values.” “I need somebody who is a kind and decent person who will bring this country together,” she continued before admitting that she does not agree with Harris on all fronts.

“I don’t agree with a lot of her policies,” Griffin said of the Democratic nominee, adding, “We can criticize those down the road, but today, it’s about a brighter future, and I think the best thing for the country and the future of the Republican party is Donald Trump loses, and Kamala Harris is elected.”

The political strategist revealed that she had initially “thought the next four years would be the republican party rebuilding and becoming something I could believe in and turning the page on Donald Trump, and it didn’t.” Griffin explained that she switched parties because Harris “resonated” with her.