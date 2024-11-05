Menu Explore
Trump is ‘very confident’ about his win, says the election 'won't even be close'

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 05, 2024 10:45 PM IST

Donald Trump arrived in Palm Beach alongside wife Melania Trump Tuesday morning to cast their votes

Donald Trump is feeling “very confident” about the election results. The Republican nominee arrived to vote in Palm Beach alongside his wife, Melania Trump, near their Florida home Tuesday morning. After casting his ballot, the former president told reporters that he is optimistic about winning the 2024 presidential race.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks as former first lady Melania Trump listens after they voted on Election Day at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. AP/PTI(AP11_05_2024_000292A)(AP)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks as former first lady Melania Trump listens after they voted on Election Day at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. AP/PTI(AP11_05_2024_000292A)(AP)

Trump casts vote alongside Melania Trump in Florida

“I have been very honoured to find out the lines are long, the conservative lines, the Republican lines are very long,” the GOP nominee said while speaking to the media. He explained that he and Melania arrived back in Florida “very late last night” after “four incredible rallies.”

Trump went on to say that he had heard his party is “doing very well,” adding that he feels “very confident” about the election results. Claiming that the results “won't even be close,” the ex-prez said that he went into Election Day today “with a very big lead.” “It looks like Republicans have shown up in force, so we'll see how it turns out,” he added.

The former president then noted that the election results should be “over by 10 pm.” However, he singled out Pennsylvania, saying that it is “an absolute outrage” and could take two or three days for the result to be declared. The GOP nominee is all set to watch the results from his Mar-a-Lago home, asserting that he has a “substantial lead.”

When asked about whether he has told his supporters not to engage in violent behaviour, Trump said, “I don't have to tell them that. Of course, there'll be no violence. My supporters are not violent people.” He also said that he “would think” that this is his last presidential campaign.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs.
