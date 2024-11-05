‘Confident’ Trump makes last appeal to voters as he casts his ballot, takes indirect dig at Harris: ‘It won’t even be…’

Former President Donald Trump cast his ballot alongside his wife Melania Trump and declared that he will win the White House race against Democratic rival Kamala Harris. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

Speaking to reporter, the GOP presidential leader asserted that he is “very confident” about winning the election and that "it won't even be close". He, however, expressed his frustration, stating that it might take some time to announce the results.

Trump declared, “I feel very confident. I hear we’re doing very well everywhere.”

He went on to say that this was the “best” out of the three campaigns he managed.

Taking an indirect swipe at his opponent, he said, “It won’t even be close,” but lamented that it’s gonna take a long time to certify.”

‘I need you to deliver your vote…’: Trump says in message to supporters

Taking to X, Trump told Americans, “It is now officially ELECTION DAY! This will be the most important day in American History.”

“Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF because people want to Make America Great Again. That means lines are going to be long! I need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes. STAY IN LINE!” he added.

Targeting the “radical communist Democrats”, he said, they “want you to pack up and go home. Together, we are going to have a tremendous victory and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

JD Vance urges voters to stay in long lines and votes

Meanwhile, Trump's Vice President candidate JD Vance wrote on X, “We're hearing a lot about long lines and high enthusiasm. Get in line, stay in line, and VOTE. Today is the day we take back our country.”

Back in 2020, Trump referred to mail-in ballots as “corrupt” and “dangerous”. He claimed that they will result in a “rigged” 2020 election and “massive electoral fraud.”

Even though Trump promised to eventually abolish the widely used procedures, his campaign is aggressively pushing early in-person and postal voting as he faces Vice President Harris in a close election. In a June video he sent to the Republican National Committee-funded voting resource website Swamp the Vote USA, he falsely suggested these were insecure voting techniques.