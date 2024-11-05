US Election Result 2024 Live: Millions vote to pick between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

US Election Result 2024 Live: This combination of pictures shows US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (Left) in Philadelphia and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Michigan on November 5, 2024.

US Election Result 2024 Live: Millions of Americans on Tuesday voted in the bitterly fought, tightly contested 2024 presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris. Over the next several hours, we will begin to see how each candidate has fared across crucial battleground states. Election officials across the country will begin counting ballots, with early in-person and mail-in votes expected to be tallied first in most states. Over 82 million people in the country took advantage of early voting to cast their ballots. Follow US election voting live here....Read More

Nationally, there are a total of 538 electoral votes, or electors, meaning a candidate needs to secure 270 to win. In the 2020 elections , President Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes to defeat Trump, who could only manage to garner 232 electoral votes.

Besides that, the results of the US presidential elections will decide not only the next president but also which party controls the two chambers of Congress—the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Pollsters predict a closely contested race between Trump and Harris, with the outcome likely hinging on key swing states like Pennsylvania, Florida, and Wisconsin and others, where just a few thousand votes could tip the scales. This also means it could take some time before a winner could be projected.

Earlier on Monday, both Harris and Trump closed their campaign for the president while making their final pitch to voters in Pennsylvania – a state that could prove decisive in deciding who gets to the White House. While Harris focused on optimism about the future and did not mention Trump by name, the Republican nominee criticised his opponent at every turn.

US presidential election 2024: What was the campaign like?

The 2024 United States presidential election emerged as one of the most intense and unpredictable in recent history. From Trump’s courtroom conviction, a bullet grazing his ear, a dramatic debate that dashed incumbent President Joe Biden’s hopes of re-entering the White House to Kamala Harris's last-minute nomination, the campaign has been marked by unprecedented events that captured global attention and made headlines well beyond American borders.

Kamala Harris, who could become the first female president if elected, has pledged to address economic concerns and other pressing issues through bipartisan cooperation, aiming to stay largely aligned with the path set by President Joe Biden, Trump has promised to replace thousands of federal workers with loyalists, impose sweeping tariffs on allies and foes alike, and stage the largest deportation operation in US history.

