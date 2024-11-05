US Election Result 2024 Live: Millions vote to pick between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
US Election Result 2024 Live: Millions of Americans on Tuesday voted in the bitterly fought, tightly contested 2024 presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris. Over the next several hours, we will begin to see how each candidate has fared across crucial battleground states. Election officials across the country will begin counting ballots, with early in-person and mail-in votes expected to be tallied first in most states. Over 82 million people in the country took advantage of early voting to cast their ballots. Follow US election voting live here....Read More
Nationally, there are a total of 538 electoral votes, or electors, meaning a candidate needs to secure 270 to win. In the 2020 elections , President Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes to defeat Trump, who could only manage to garner 232 electoral votes.
Besides that, the results of the US presidential elections will decide not only the next president but also which party controls the two chambers of Congress—the Senate and the House of Representatives.
Pollsters predict a closely contested race between Trump and Harris, with the outcome likely hinging on key swing states like Pennsylvania, Florida, and Wisconsin and others, where just a few thousand votes could tip the scales. This also means it could take some time before a winner could be projected.
Earlier on Monday, both Harris and Trump closed their campaign for the president while making their final pitch to voters in Pennsylvania – a state that could prove decisive in deciding who gets to the White House. While Harris focused on optimism about the future and did not mention Trump by name, the Republican nominee criticised his opponent at every turn.
US presidential election 2024: What was the campaign like?
The 2024 United States presidential election emerged as one of the most intense and unpredictable in recent history. From Trump’s courtroom conviction, a bullet grazing his ear, a dramatic debate that dashed incumbent President Joe Biden’s hopes of re-entering the White House to Kamala Harris's last-minute nomination, the campaign has been marked by unprecedented events that captured global attention and made headlines well beyond American borders.
Kamala Harris, who could become the first female president if elected, has pledged to address economic concerns and other pressing issues through bipartisan cooperation, aiming to stay largely aligned with the path set by President Joe Biden, Trump has promised to replace thousands of federal workers with loyalists, impose sweeping tariffs on allies and foes alike, and stage the largest deportation operation in US history.
Check out HT's glossary of all that has defined the battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in the last 100 days.
Dixville Notch splits presidential vote
In an election that was too close to call, it seemed only fitting that the first votes cast on Election Day were evenly divided—three for Donald Trump and three for Kamala Harris.
The small New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, known for its tradition dating back to 1960, was the first in the nation to complete in-person voting. Following a spirited accordion rendition of the national anthem, the town's six voters began casting their ballots at midnight, and by 12.15 am, the vote count was finished. Read more.
When will election results be declared
Though the name of the candidate with majority votes is declared late on voting day or early next day, the close fight this season could result in a longer wait for the final word on who won the US elections. Know more here.
How US elects its president?
When voters went to the polls earlier today to select their president, they saw the names of the presidential and vice presidential candidates. However, they were actually voting for a group—referred to as a "slate"—of electors who will ultimately elect the president.
There are a total of 538 electoral votes nationwide, meaning a candidate needs to secure 270 to win.
The electors will meet on December 17 to officially cast their votes and send the results to Congress. The candidate who receives 270 electoral votes or more will be declared the president.
These votes will be officially tallied by Congress on January 6, with the president being sworn in on January 20.
Which votes will be counted first?
Election officials across the country will begin counting ballots, with early in-person and mail-in votes expected to be tallied first in most states.
Over 82 million people in the country took advantage of early voting to cast their ballots.
Who will prevail—Trump or Harris?
