Who will have the majority in US Senate? These 8 states could decide

Over 41 million Americans have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on November 5, setting the stage for one of the most intense elections in recent history.

The counting of votes will begin on November 5, but it could take days to know who will be the next US president. Polls indicate a razor-thin margin between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump in several states.

The results of the US elections will decide not only the next president but also which party controls the two chambers of Congress—the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Currently, Congress stands divided, with the Republicans leading the House while the Democrats holding the Senate.

Of the 100 seats, 47 are held by Democrats. Republicans have 49 seats. There are four Independent senators, of whom three caucus with the Democrats, giving them a thin majority.

This year, of the 100 seats, 34 are up for election. Of those, eight races are considered tightly competitive.

Here we take a look at these eight Senate seats:

Montana

America's rural state in the north, with a population of just 1.1 million, could hold the key to controlling the Senate.

The state is represented by Democrat Jon Tester, who has been held his seat in the US Senate for three terms.

Tester, this time, faces tough competition from former Navy SEAL and businessman Tim Sheehy, who has also been backed by US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin was considered as part of the Democrats’ “blue wall” -- a group of states that had voted consistently for the left-leaning party. However over in the last eight years, the state has become one of the most coveted swing states in the country, according to Al Jazeera.

Democrat Tammy Baldwin, 62, is seeking a third term in the state. In the November general election, she will face Republican Eric Hovde. Hovde is the chief executive of his family's real estate development corporation and also theCEO of several banking companies he founded.

Ohio

In Ohio, Democrat Sherrod Brown faces a competitive reelection campaign where Donald Trump seems to have a great deal of support.

According to Reuters, Brown has won elections in this increasingly Republican-leaning state three times since 2006, with each race closer than the last. His opponent this time is the Republican Party's Bernie Moreno.

A Washington Post poll in October had found that 48% of the voters surveyed backed Brown, versus 47% for Moreno.

Nevada

The Nevada seat is a top priority for Republicans to flip in the November general elections, according to Reuters.

Democratic incumbent Jacky Rosen, 67, is running for a second Senate term. She is contesting against Republican Sam Brown, a 40-year-old military veteran who received a Purple Heart after being wounded by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania, the fifth-most populous state in the United States, is another swing state that could determine the control of the Senate.

There, Democratic leader Bob Casey is aiming for a fourth term, but faces a stiff challenge from Dave McCormick, 59, a former hedge fund executive who lost the Republican primary for the Senate seat in 2022.

Michigan

Michigan's Senate race is also forecast to be highly competitive in a Midwestern state, which will also play a pivotal role in the presidential election.

In Michigan, Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow is retiring, and the party is going with Representative Elissa Slotkin, 48, a former CIA analyst.

Her challenger is Mike Rogers, a former congressman and CNN national security analyst. He is trying to become the first Republican to win a Senate seat in Michigan in 30 years, and has backing from Donald Trump.

Arizona

Arizona, a battleground state in the presidential election, will also hold a competitive election to fill a Senate seat vacated by Democrat-turned-independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who is retiring.

Republican Kari Lake, 55, a former television journalist, is hoping to cash on the popularity of Donald Trump among Arizona residents who have been hit hard by rising housing costs, according to Reuters.

Lake is up against Democratic U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego, a 44-year-old former Marine who served in Afghanistan.

Texas

Thing could change in Texas, a deep-red state known for its right-wing politics. The state's changing demographics could likely weigh in the Democrats’ favour. According to Al Jazeera, the state has seen its population boom, particularly in its left-leaning urban areas.

Incumbenbt Republican senator Ted Cruz, this time, is facing Democratic Senate candidate Colin Allred, who has taken on to the right on several issues, including immigration policy.

