Trump vs Harris: US election poll of polls hint at a nail-biting finish with these key states too close to call

With only a week until Election Day, polling shows a tight race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump. Here’s a look at recent national and state polls, each adding a layer to the unpredictable race: Student activists encourage others to take advantage of early voting and cast their ballots in the 2024 election at a the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin(AFP)

The latest polls show tight races between the two presidential candidates in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and North Carolina.

New York Times poll of polls national average give s razor thin edge to Kamala Harris with 49% versus 48% to Donald Trump.

With 19 electoral votes and no specific tilt Pennsylvania is expected to be the deciding factor this election season.

Latest polling averages show Trump ahead with 2% in Pennsylvania, while Harris leading nationally by 1.4 points. Nonetheless, Harris is performing better in Pennsylvania than Biden was earlier this year.

At the national level, Morning Consult survey indicates, Harris is leading by 3% nationally, 50% to 47%, in a poll of 8,807 likely voters. The findings indicate voters' positivity about Harris has grown, but 49% have heard negative news about Trump. The poll has a 1% margin of error.

Reuters/Ipsos shows Harris holding a razor-thin lead of 44% to 43% in favour of Trump among 975 registered voters. Among the likeliest voters, Harris leads 47% to 46%. She has been leading in every Reuters/Ipsos poll of registered voters since July.

SurveyUSA/WRAL poll among voters in North Carolina show Harris and Trump are tied at 47% in the state among 853 likely voters. This indicates a statistical deadlock in a key battleground state with 16 electoral votes.

USA TODAY/Suffolk poll highlights in Wisconsin, Trump is leading by just 1%, 48% to 47%. A gender gap here shows Harris is winning women by 14%, while Trump leads men by 18%.

MinnPost-Embold poll indicates Harris edges out with a 48% to 45% lead, with a shrinking pool of undecided voters in the state of Minnesota with 10 votes

WDIV/Detroit News poll shows Harris has a slight 47% to 44% lead, with 41% of Michigan voters prioritizing jobs and the economy.

TIPP Tracking Poll gives Harris an edge with 48% to Trump’s 47% in a survey of 1,291 voters, conducted over three days. The poll indicates a national economic dissatisfaction, which may affect Harris.

While each poll tells a different piece of the story, these close margins point to a likely nail-biter, with voter turnout and late-breaking undecideds potentially swinging key states.