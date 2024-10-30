First day in office to petty tyrant's enemy list: Key moments from Kamala Harris' speech

Kamala Harris' closing argument was witnessed by a whopping 75,000 people at the same spot where Trump gave his infamous January 6 speech that triggered the Capitol Hill violence. Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally on the Ellipse on October 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

In her final pitch, Kamala Harris didn’t mince words and presented a clear contrast between her vision for the country and what she called Donald Trump’s "grievance-based presidency." Speaking from the Ellipse, Harris framed her campaign as a choice between unity and division.

Key Highlights from Kamala's speech

"I will always listen to you, even if you don’t vote for me," she promised the large crowd, which spilled back toward the Washington Monument. Her message seemed clear: she’s not the type to hold grudges or compile an “enemies list”—a stark contrast to her view of Trump’s style.

"On Day One, if elected, Donald Trump would walk into that office with an enemies list. When elected, I will walk in with a to-do list."

With a nod to her prosecutor roots, Harris outlined her priorities if elected, including protecting abortion rights, expanding Medicare to cover elder care, and supporting first-time homebuyers. She also pointed to her background in prosecuting cases, saying, “There’s something about people being treated unfairly, or overlooked, that just gets to me.”

Then, she offered an unfiltered take on Trump’s intentions, claiming he’s focused on personal grievances, not the country’s needs. “Donald Trump has spent a decade trying to keep the American people divided and afraid of each other,” she said. With a dry sense of humor, she remarked on Trump’s well-known obsession with crowd sizes. Noting her rally’s impressive turnout, she quipped, "We didn’t need to bus people in."

In what she called a final reminder, Harris labeled Trump as a "petty tyrant," arguing that he’s governed by his grievances. “He doesn’t care about your problems; he’s too busy nursing his own,” she said. The stakes, she explained, are about defending freedoms and steering clear of authoritarianism. “They didn’t lay down their lives to see us submit to the will of another petty tyrant.”

As the crowd swelled to the edges of the National Mall, her campaign team noted this was Harris’ largest rally yet—a visual jab at Trump’s famed fixation on audience sizes. The impressive turnout was a point of pride for Harris’ team, who set up screens and speakers to accommodate the large audience stretching toward the Washington Monument.