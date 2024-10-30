Trump's ‘first day in office will bring…,’ Kamala Harris's chilling preemption stuns internet

From the Ellipse, Kamala Harris threw down the gauntlet, warning Americans what Trump’s first day in office will look like if he is elected. From the same spot where the former president once rallied his followers to “fight like hell,” Harris made it clear: this isn’t about making lives better; it’s about thrusting the country into chaos and division. With her commitment to a to-do list instead of a vendetta, she emphasised that “it doesn’t have to be this way!” Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a campaign rally on the Ellipse on October 29, 2024 in Washington, DC.(Getty Images via AFP)

Harris warns against ‘enemies list’ and vengeful politics

While Donald Trump is busy charming the youth with his podcast and YouTube antics, Kamala Harris is stepping up her game with powerful presidential speeches after declaring her interview ‘weakness.’ On Tuesday night, the vice president ditched her usual “here’s my policy plan” spiel for a thrilling episode of “What Will Happen If Trump Gets Elected.” Standing in the Ellipse in Washington, DC, she delivered a closing argument so bold it left the internet reeling.

“In less than 90 days, either Donald Trump or I will be in the Oval Office,” Harris said. “On day one, if elected, Donald Trump would walk into that office with an enemies list. When elected, I will walk in with a to-do list full of priorities on what I will get done for the American people.”

Harris's team said 75,000 people showed up at the rally. However, the turnout was notably impressive in an election where the crowd for both parties seemed super excited. In her talk, Harris pointed out that this election is a big deal because it's about choosing between a "nation built on freedom for every American" or one that falls into “disorder and splitting apart.”

“VP Harris, you are writing that new chapter every day. I am proud you are the standard-bearer for our party,” a social media user quipped. “You’re in office right now. We do want to turn the page on Donald Trump,” another added. “Wow, Kamala Harris had 75k people at the Ellipse and none of her supporters attacked the Capitol. See how easy that is,” one more remarked. “We will turn the page, Madam President!”

Trump is ‘obsessed with revenge’

Recently, Trump stole the spotlight at the MSG rally, where he not only danced and poked fun at his Democratic rivals but also let his comic guests take brutal shots at Latino and Puerto Rican communities. And now Harris is up for some shade game.“This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power,” Harris said standing at the DC venue that same place where the former president once revved up a mob.

She warned that “Donald Trump intends to use the United States military against American citizens who simply disagree with him, labeling them as ‘the enemy from within.’”

Harris emphasised that “my presidency will be different because the challenges we face are different.” She pointed out that while the focus four years ago was on ending the pandemic and rescuing the economy, the current priority is tackling the rising costs that have burdened Americans long before the pandemic and continue to escalate. In contrast, Trump presented the idea of a tax-free America.

Harris positions herself as the antidote to MAGA’s vengeful politics

In the latest polling showdown, Trump and Harris are neck and neck, with Harris holding her ground in national averages while Trump struts ahead in betting markets. Presenting her idea that “democracy doesn’t require us to agree on everything—that’s not the American way,” Harris then switched to to her plan to help struggling middle-class Americans. She also shared her personal story, highlighting her roots as a child of immigrants and a former prosecutor. “I’ve always felt the need to protect those treated unfairly.”

She earned a thunderous cheer when she slammed Republicans for trying to dictate women’s choices about their bodies, asserting that the government should stay out of that business.