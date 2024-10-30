US Election 2024 Live: Kamala Harris calls on voters to denounce Trump’s ‘division and fear tactics’
US Election 2024 Live: Kamala Harris addressed a packed crowd near the White House on Tuesday, pledging to fight for the American people every single day.
US Election 2024 Live: Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris called on Americans to write the “next chapter” for their country and to reject the chaos and division associated with Donald Trump as she delivered a strong closing message to voters on Tuesday. The Democratic vice president cautioned against Trump’s desire for “unchecked power” while speaking at a rally held at the same location where her Republican opponent incited a mob prior to the deadly January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol....Read More
“This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power,” she declared in her speech, given just one week before the pivotal election that many consider the most dramatic and divisive in modern history.
Standing behind bulletproof screens beside blue signs reading “Freedom,” Harris said that the election represented a choice between a “country rooted in freedom for every American, or ruled by chaos and division.”
Harris reminded the audience that Trump had stood in the same place nearly four years earlier and "sent an armed mob" to the Capitol.
Latest updates
- Maricopa County, Arizona, has emerged as the nation’s most critical swing county, potentially deciding whether Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump will become the next president, as well as which party controls the US Senate.
- The county's political division is so tight that it can take over a week to determine the winner. This year, election officials have warned that it could take as long as 13 days to count all the ballots in Maricopa. This prolonged counting process has made Maricopa County—home to Phoenix and many other communities—a focal point for election conspiracy theories.
- On Wednesday, China's government suggested that if Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential election, he might "discard" Taiwan, given that the United States has consistently followed an "America first" policy.
- Trump, the Republican candidate who is in a tight race with Vice President Kamala Harris in the polls, has made multiple remarks during his campaign, stating that Taiwan, which China claims, should bear the cost of its protection and accusing the island of taking American semiconductor business.
- Responding to pressure from some allies to apologize for the racist remarks made by speakers at his weekend rally, Donald Trump took a different stance on Tuesday, stating it was an “honour to be involved” in such an event and referring to the gathering as a “lovefest”—a term he has previously used to describe the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
- Kamala Harris warned that a second term for Donald Trump would lead to chaos and division, rather than addressing the needs of Americans, as she sought to energise voters from the National Mall just one week before Election Day.
US Election 2024 Live: Trump criticises Harris on border issues amid Puerto Rico controversy
- Former President Donald Trump aimed to move past the controversy surrounding racist remarks made at his Madison Square Garden rally while also attempting to overshadow Vice President Kamala Harris's address on Tuesday.
- At an event held at his Mar-a-Lago residence, Trump introduced a new campaign pledge, promising to seize the assets of drug cartels and gangs to compensate victims. He invited a woman on stage whose daughter was murdered in a case involving two migrants charged with the crime.
- The Republican presidential nominee has faced backlash over comments made during his Sunday rally in New York City, particularly after a comedian referred to Puerto Rico as an “island of garbage,” which could threaten to undermine his campaign in the final week leading up to Election Day.
- Harris capitalised on the incident, criticising Trump again during her appearance on The Breakfast Club radio program on Tuesday, aimed at boosting her outreach to Black and Latino voters.
- In response to the criticism, Trump claimed that no president has “done more for Puerto Rico” than he has.
US Election 2024 Live: Kamala Harris addressed a large crowd near the White House on Tuesday, assuring Americans that she would advocate for them every day. She called on voters to reject Donald Trump’s attempts to create division and fear, stating, “It doesn’t have to be this way.”
With just one week until Election Day, the vice president aimed to emphasize the contrast with Trump by delivering her closing argument from the same grassy Ellipse where the former Republican president incited the Capitol insurrection in 2021. She promised to work towards improving people's lives, arguing that her Republican opponent is motivated solely by self-interest.