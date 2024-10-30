Nikki Haley explains why she's been absent from Donald Trump's political rallies, ‘we’re on standby'

Nikki Haley has spilled some beans about her relationship with former President Donald Trump. She confirmed to Fox News anchor Bret Baier that Trump hasn’t asked her to campaign for him since June, and they haven’t exchanged a single word since then. Nikki Haley has been absent from Donald Trump's campaign trail since June this year(AP)

Haley, who once had a prominent place in the Republican primary lineup, remarked, “I don’t agree with Trump 100% of the time, but I don’t agree with Kamala Harris on anything.”

To which Baier pointed out that the Harris campaign is cozying up to some former Republicans, including Liz Cheney who's now switched sides, a move designed to snag some of Haley's former supporters.

Haley claimed she and her team were “on standby,” ready to spring into action if called upon. She even mentioned her contributions through fundraising letters and text messages, though it’s worth noting that those gestures are a far cry from being on the frontlines of the campaign trail. “It does not bother me at all,” she insisted, trying to sound nonchalant.

Haley also had some spicy critiques for Trump’s recent rally at Madison Square Garden, where comedian Tony Hinchcliffe drew ire for his off-color jokes. “This is not a time for them to get overly masculine with this bromance thing they’ve got going,” she quipped. “Fifty-three percent of the electorate are women.” Her point? Women want to feel respected and heard, and they care about the issues at hand, not just the bravado of a few male speakers.

According to a Fox News report Vice President Kamala Harris is making a full court press to land the support of disaffected Republicans like Nikki Haley after winning Cheney's support.

This small support of Republicans against Trump is expected to make an important impact in what will likely be a race within the margins in the key battleground states.

Haley was one of the strongest opponent to Trump in Republican presidential nomination race but she eventually withdrew and supported Trump. However, with one week to go until Election Day, the GOP presidential nomination runner-up has yet to join Trump on the campaign trail.