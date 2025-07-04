Fourth of July deals and freebies 2025: Krispy Kreme, Baskin-Robbins and more

People across the United States are looking forward to celebrating Independence Day with their friends and family members on Friday, July 4. To mark the special occasion, which is all about fireworks, BBQs, and parties, several restaurants and food chains are offering major discounts and other promotional deals to sweeten the summer celebrations. Restaurants are offering discounts on various food items like burgers and ice cream on July 4. (Representative Image: Pixabay)

The Fourth of July offers are available for a wide range of food items, such as burgers, ice cream, doughnuts, and burritos, among others. These can be availed by customers across multiple food outlets in the country. As reported by USA Today, here's a complete list of Fourth of July deals by national food chains.

Krispy Kreme

Starting the holiday cheer in style, Americans have a great chance to bag a free Original Glazed doughnut at participating outlets of Krispy Kreme on July 4. To get the offer, people simply have to wear the colors of the US flag (red, white, and blue).

Notably, the offer is limited to one per customer.

Additionally, the doughnut chain has come up with the 'Stars, Stripes & Sweetness Collection,' featuring the Freedom Ring Doughnut, the USA Party Doughnut, as well as the Vanilla Cookies & Kreme (Liberty Crunch Doughnut), according to USA Today.

Baskin-Robbins

All the rewards members of Baskin-Robbins will get $2 off large frozen beverages, along with $5 off a Polar Pizza.

The best part is that this offer started on July 1 and remains available till July 31.

Huey Magoo

On July 3, Huey Magoo was offering all its customers a free Electric Blue Lemonade after they purchased $10 or more.

7 Brew

To make the Fourth of July special for coffee lovers, the drive-thru chain is offering the 'Fill-a-Tray' option on July 4.

Under this, customers get four medium drinks at just $16. Moreover, the company is introducing an all-new 7 Energy Frozen Chiller called Firecracker.

Jimmy John

Customers are being offered a BOGO deal.

Between July 3 and July 6, all its rewards members can look forward to buying one à la carte Chicken Caesar, Kickin’ Ranch Chicken or Tuscan Italian Wrap and get to pick an à la carte Chicken Bacon Ranch, Ultimate Italian, or Roast Beef Cheddar Toasted Sandwich for free, as per reports.

Sonic

People can enjoy a free small shake deal once they make a purchase on the Fourth of July. This promotional event is part of its 'Live Free Fridays,' which was introduced on the first day of summer.

Tijuana Flats offers free burritos

Use promo code FREEDOM25 when purchasing three adult burritos and get a fourth one for free.

This offer remains valid for dine-in, carry-out, online, as well as in-app purchases between June 30 and July 6.

Dunkin'

Between July 3 and July 5, the rewards members will get 3x points on bulk Donuts and Munchkins buckets.

Mountain Mike

Pizza lovers can buy two large pizzas from Mountain Mike and get $10 off by using the SUMMER25 code. The offer is valid between July 2 and July 4.

FAQs

1. Which grocery stores are open on July 4?

Walmart's operational time is from 6 AM to 11 PM. Also, Food Lion, Publix, Harris Teeter, Wegmans, Harveys, and Winn-Dixie remain open during regular hours.

2. Is Costco open on July 4?

No, Costco stores remain shut on Friday.

3. For how long do these deals on food items last?

Several of these offers are valid between July 3 and July 6, while some extend till the end of the month.