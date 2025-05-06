5 simple habits that can completely transform women's reproductive health and mental fitness

Women’s health is less about temporary fixes and more about syncing with the body’s natural intelligence. The body, with all its cycles, moods, energy shifts and gut instincts, has wisdom yet modern lifestyle often teaches us to override these natural signals. 5 game-changing wellness shifts every woman needs to know and health experts wish you’d start today!(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saurabh Bothra, Certified Yoga Expert and Founder of Habuild, asserted that it is utterly important to CONNECT with your body, rather than trying to control it. He suggested 5 foundational shifts and recommend every woman should explore them to care not just for her reproductive health but for emotional and mental well-being too.

1. Syncing Yoga with your menstrual phases

Each phase of the menstrual cycle brings a unique set of changes and energy levels. Your yoga practice or any kind of workout that you do should adapt to support your body through each one. During your menstrual phase, keep it gentle with poses like Child’s Pose and Cat-Cow to restore and relax.

Add some breathwork to calm your mind. When you hit the follicular phase, energy picks up - so try Surya Namaskars or more dynamic flows to wake up the body. In the ovulatory phase, you'll feel strong, perfect for poses like Warrior II, Plank, or Pigeon to channel that energy. You can also focus solely on strength training during this period.

Yoga for women's health: Try Yoga exercises for menstrual health, weight loss, mental relaxation.(Elina Fairytale)

When the luteal phase rolls in, slow down with relaxing poses like Legs Up the Wall and Supported Bridge Pose to help your body unwind. Syncing your physical activities with your energy levels will leave you more energetic and less exhausted.

2. Support your hormones with small daily habits

Hormones affect everything - from mood swings and skin issues to sleep, weight, and fertility. Keeping them balanced starts with basics: eat on time, sleep on time, move daily, and manage stress.

However, there’s more you can do:

Avoid sudden sugar spikes - they can mess with insulin and lead to hormonal imbalances over time. Combine carbs with protein and healthy fats in every meal, and try not to skip meals or rely on processed snacks.

they can mess with insulin and lead to hormonal imbalances over time. Combine carbs with protein and healthy fats in every meal, and try not to skip meals or rely on processed snacks. Be mindful of what touches your skin and goes into your body. Many everyday products, from cosmetics to plastic bottles, contain endocrine disruptors. These chemicals can mimic or block your natural hormones. Choosing natural, chemical-free options might seem small, but over time, it really adds up.

Many everyday products, from cosmetics to plastic bottles, contain endocrine disruptors. These chemicals can mimic or block your natural hormones. Choosing natural, chemical-free options might seem small, but over time, it really adds up. Move your body regularly. Yoga, walking, or even stretching helps manage cortisol, improves insulin sensitivity, and supports hormonal balance.

Yoga, walking, or even stretching helps manage cortisol, improves insulin sensitivity, and supports hormonal balance. Lastly, nutrients matter too. Magnesium, B vitamins, omega-3s, and zinc are key players in hormone health. Focus on eating whole and nutrient-rich food over processed food.

3. Get your blood tests done regularly

Now that we’ve talked about nutrients, it’s important to remember: you can’t fix what you don’t know. Many women experience fatigue, mood swings, low energy, hair fall, or irregular cycles - often, these are signs of underlying deficiencies or imbalances.

When selecting a health package or undergoing routine health screenings, it's important to know the necessary and unnecessary tests.

Simple blood tests can reveal a lot - like low iron, B12, vitamin D, thyroid issues, or hormonal fluctuations. And once you know what’s off, 50% of your problem is solved. You can take focused action. You could even time it with your birthday - make it a yearly habit, a genuine gift to yourself.

4. Heal your gut

Your gut is deeply connected to your brain and hormones. An unhappy gut can lead to bloating, mood swings, poor sleep, skin issues, and even irregular cycles. Start by cleaning up what you eat. Reduce ultra-processed food, excess sugar, and a high-sodium diet. Add more fiber, fermented foods like idlis, dosas, khaman, curd, kanji, etc.

Fermented foods help in strengthening gut microbiome, improve digestion and immunity of the body. (Unsplash)

Chew your food properly - it sounds basic, but it's powerful. A healthy gut helps your body absorb nutrients better, which in turn supports hormonal balance and mental clarity. Most of your serotonin (the feel-good hormone) is made in the gut, so taking care of it impacts how you feel emotionally, too.

5. Align with your circadian rhythm

Your body runs on an internal clock - the circadian rhythm. When you sleep late, eat at odd hours, or stare at screens late into the night, it throws this rhythm off. To get in sync with in, you can start small:

Get sunlight in the morning - it tells your brain it’s time to be alert.

it tells your brain it’s time to be alert. Avoid screens at least 30–60 mins before bed - your hormones need darkness to produce melatonin (the sleep hormone).

- your hormones need darkness to produce melatonin (the sleep hormone). Eat dinner early and give your body a break before bedtime. Digestion and deep sleep don’t go hand in hand.

It all comes down to building a lifestyle that works with your body, not against it. You don’t need to do everything at once. Just pick one habit. Start small. Be consistent and let your body show you what it's capable of when you support it with care.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.