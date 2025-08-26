Mumbai gynaecologist says ‘if you are 30 and don’t want to get pregnant now' here is the test that you should get done

In an Instagram post shared on August 9, Dr Ambreen, a Mumbai-based obstetrician-gynaecologist with 10 years of experience, talked about options that women who don't want to get pregnant in their 30s should explore. The doctor shared a test that women should get done to know about their chances of pregnancy. An AMH or Anti-Müllerian Hormone test helps you get an idea of your ovarian reserve, also known as the egg pool. (Shutterstock)

According to the gynaecologist, all women in their 30s or above should get an AMH test done if they are not planning to get pregnant around that age or in the near future. Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, “She is 30 years old…she doesn't want to get pregnant now! Get an AMH test done; plan your options for tomorrow today.” But what is an AMH test? Let's find out what the gynaecologist explained:

What is an AMH test?

According to the gynaecologist, an AMH or Anti-Müllerian Hormone test helps you get an idea of your ovarian reserve, also known as the egg pool. Though the AMH test does not tell if you will conceive today or not, it tells you how much time is roughly left for you to get a successful pregnancy.

Who should get this test done?

The gynaecologist pointed out that these are the people who should get the test:

• Age is 30 or more, and if you are thinking of conceiving a baby later than 30

• Family history: Early menopause or low ovarian reserve/egg pool.

• Irregular periods, ovarian surgery history, chemo/radiation, and endometriosis

• If you are planning to freeze your eggs or conceive through IVF

Details to know about the AMH or Anti-Müllerian Hormone test

The gynaecologist also recommended some things to remember when planning to get an AMH test done:

• It is a simple blood test, and can be done on any day of the cycle and requires no fasting.

• Before the test, you should report your age and get an ultrasound (AFC)—don't base your decision on the number alone.

What does a low or high AMH mean?

According to the gynaecologist, a low AMH means your ovarian reserve, or egg pool, may be less. Therefore, it is best to discuss the options, like natural conceiving, IVF or egg freezing, with your doctor quickly.

As for a high AMH, there may be some conditions, like PCOS, that one should keep in mind. She explained, “[If you have PCOS] there may be more eggs, but quality is not guaranteed; there is a lot of risk in this.”

Myth busters

Busting a few myths about the AMH test, the doctor explained that it is not a form of birth control and it does not guarantee a pregnancy. Additionally, though it may lead you to opt for healthy lifestyle changes (better sleep, weight management, and stopping smoking), it may not increase your ovarian reserves.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.