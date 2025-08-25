Hyderabad: Pregnant woman killed, chopped up by husband alleged domestic violence in 2024

The pregnant woman who was brutally murdered by her husband in Telangana's Hyderabad had filed a case domestic violence case against him in 2024. A probe into the woman's murder has revealed chilling details. Her 27-year-old husband allegedly strangulated her to death, then chopped up parts of her body and threw them in the Musi river, police said. Evidence was collected from the crime scene, and Mahender has been sent to a judicial remand.(AFP File)

Investigation has now revealed that the victim, identified as Swathi alias Jyothi, filed a domestic violence case against the accused husband Mahender Reddy, back in April 2024, but when village elders mediated to hold conciliatory talks, the couple agreed to a compromise.

The two had tied the knot just in January against the wishes of their parents, and were also in a relationship before that.

The couple moved to a rented accommodation after marriage, but soon started having frequent quarrels. Mahender doubted Swathi's character and stopped her from working at a call centre.

Swathi got pregnant in March this year, and was planning to go back home in Vikarabad for a check-up. When she told Mahender about her plans on August 22, it led to a fight between them, following which the husband decided to kill the woman.

Before this pregnancy, Swathi earlier had a miscarriage, police said.

Mahender, who worked as a cab driver, “strangled and smothered” his wife, used a blade to sever her head, hands, and legs, and disposed of some of the body parts in a river, investigation has revealed.

“Due to some quarrel, Reddy strangulated her and when she fell unconscious, used an axe blade to commit further cruelty,” PV Padmaja DCP Malkajgiri told news agency ANI.

The husband was the one who filed a missing persons report for her wife, but later confessed during questioning that he killed Swathi, the police official told news agency PTI.

Evidence was collected from the crime scene, and Mahender has been sent to a judicial remand.