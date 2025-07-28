Sonnalli Seygall tries the breast milk for skincare hack, says it reduces inflammation, acne and more

We've all heard about the benefits of breastmilk for a baby. But did you know breast milk can be used for skincare too? Bollywood actor Sonnalli Seygall, who became a mother eight months ago, stumbled upon this practice and decided to give this “natural skincare hack” a try! While she says it offers multiple skincare benefits, we decided to ask a gynaecologist and dermatologist if the anti-microbial properties of breast milk really enhance skin health. This Indian actor says, ‘Breast milk is the best skin care ingredient.’ Should you use it too?(Instagram)

In her Instagram post, Sonnalli shared her experience with this home remedy, and wrote: “Tried this natural breast milk skincare hack after a few moms recommended it. Helped reduce puffiness, calm redness, and clear up breakouts faster."

How to use breast milk for skin?

Sonnalli found a smart way to use breast milk for her beauty regime - using a face roller for neat application. Otherwise, it may get messy and unhygienic! Here's what she suggests you can do:

Fill a silicone roller with breast milk

Freeze it

Roll it on your face in the morning and rinse after 20 minutes

This specific technique has piqued the interest of many, prompting us to consult experts about the potential benefits of using breast milk on the skin.

What is the nutritional profile of breast milk?

Breast milk is designed to nurture babies. It brims with nutrients that support healthy growth and development, as per a Cureus Journal.

Dr Madhu Juneja, an obstetrician-gynaecologist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, shares why breast milk is considered nutritious:

Carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals: Important for a baby’s development and health.

Important for a baby’s development and health. Vitamin D: Promotes bone growth and helps protect against rickets.

Promotes bone growth and helps protect against rickets. Leukocytes and lactoperoxidase help prevent the growth of harmful bacteria.

help prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. Lysozyme, lactoferrin, and interferon: These proteins safeguard against infections.

These proteins safeguard against infections. Long-chain omega-3 fatty acids: Support neurological development.

Support neurological development. Immunoglobulins: Provide additional protection against illness.

This unique fluid is a complex blend of nutrients and antibodies, not only beneficial for babies but also for adult skin care.

Is it good to put breast milk on your face?

While many associate breast milk solely with infant nutrition, some adults are exploring its potential skincare benefits when applied topically. "The anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of breast milk could provide beneficial effects for specific skin conditions", says skincare expert Dr K K Juneja.

According to the journal Nutrients, breast milk may even serve as a therapeutic remedy for particular skin issues, sometimes used to treat chapped nipples or minor infections.

Potential benefits, including moisturising effects, reduction of inflammation, and healing of minor skin irritations, have been observed. "However, the scientific backing for using breast milk in skincare is limited. Its moisturising properties can be beneficial, but caution is advised," asserts Dr Juneja.

How to check if breast milk is safe for skincare

If you’re intrigued by the idea of using breast milk in your skincare routine, there are some important concerns to keep in mind:

Hygiene matters: As breast milk is a bodily fluid, it can contain bacteria. It is vital to apply it under hygienic conditions to minimise the risk of potential bacterial infections.

As breast milk is a bodily fluid, it can contain bacteria. It is vital to apply it under hygienic conditions to minimise the risk of potential bacterial infections. Allergic reactions: There’s a possibility of allergic reactions when breast milk is applied topically. This can lead to symptoms like redness, swelling, hives, and itchiness. Always conduct a patch test first!

There’s a possibility of allergic reactions when breast milk is applied topically. This can lead to symptoms like redness, swelling, hives, and itchiness. Always conduct a patch test first! Nutritional availability: If you’re breastfeeding, using breast milk for skincare means less is available for your baby. This could impact their nutrition and immune system.

Is breast milk good for skincare?

While exploring natural skincare remedies can be exciting, it is important to approach them with caution.

Dermatologist K K Juneja shares some expert recommendations: