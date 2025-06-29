Hailey Bieber shows off photo of her breast milk nearly a year after giving birth to son Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber is embracing motherhood and she is not afraid to show it. The 28-year-old model and beauty mogul shared photos on Instagram on Friday, June 27, of her pumped breast milk and proudly captioned it, saying her body did that. According to a report in US Weekly magazine, Hailey Bieber shared on Instagram Story, showing a full bag of breast milk. Hailey Bieber shared a photo of her breast milk(Photo: X)

Hailey welcomed her newborn child, Jack Blues Bieber, with her husband Justin Bieber, 31, in August 2024. Reportedly, Jack's arrival was accidentally revealed to fans when Justin posted a sweet caption that said, 'Welcome Home', and shared a picture of Jack's foot wrapped in a blanket.

Hailey Bieber gives fans a peek into her life

Hailey and Justin first announced their pregnancy in May 2024 with a sweet Instagram post. At the time, a source told US Weekly that the couple was overjoyed to become parents. Now, nearly a year into parenthood, Hailey’s candid posts offered fans a raw and real glimpse into her postpartum journey.

Biebers adjust to parenthood while navigating relationship challenges

Although Hailey is glowing in her role as a new mom, the couple has been dealing with ‘a lot of stress’, US Weekly quoted a source saying. This stress, the source told the publication, was stemming from Justin’s unpredictable social media presence.

The singer posted nearly 20 Instagram updates to mark his first Father’s Day with captions ranging from saying that he’s the father who is not to be messed with to wishes of Father’s Day for himself.

The insider told the magazine saying that things were not great at the moment and added that Justin was going through a difficult time and Hailey was giving him space to get himself back on track.

Justin Bieber's pickleball adventure with wife Hailey

Justin Bieber had posted multiple pictures, including one of Hailey walking near a golf cart, and another of her holding two paddles for pickleball, suggesting the couple was finding time to prioritize quality time together.

In another recent Vogue interview, Hailey Bieber describes how parenthood changed her identity, mentioning that being in the postpartum stage is the most vulnerable point she has been at in her life. She also acknowledged how hard it was to contend with public opinion during that time, adding to the emotional burden.

She explained that experiencing postpartum while seeing articles and reading rumors about her and Justin getting a divorce was an awful experience.

FAQs

How much does Hailey Bieber weigh?

Hailey Bieber’s weight is not officially available publicly.

What was the age difference between Hailey and Justin Bieber?

Justin Bieber is about three years older than Hailey. Justin was born on March 1, 1994, and Hailey was born on November 22, 1996.

How has Hailey Bieber been adjusting to motherhood?

Hailey has openly shared emotional and candid glimpses into her postpartum journey, calling it “the most sensitive time” in her life.