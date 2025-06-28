Star Trek actor William Shatner shocks fans with 50‑pound weight loss at 94: Here's how he did it

Star Trek actor William Shatner has proved that age is just a number by losing 50 pounds at the age of 94. Insiders have told National Enquirer that the veteran actor's weight loss journey at this age has left several observers wondering about what sparked this transformation now. William Shatner, at 94, lost 50 pounds, defying age stereotypes.(williamshatner/Instagram)

Decoding William Shatner's journey of losing 50 pounds

According to Brigada News, Shatner was once topping dangerous weight levels. He used to weigh more than 300 pounds after his hip replacement surgery. He is believed to have followed a disciplined diet, accompanied by an active lifestyle, to shed extra kilos from his body.

Shatner reportedly eats fruit and tea for dinner and keeps himself away from heavy meals. Insiders revealed to the media outlet that the actor is following an easy eating regimen, which he has dubbed “food as fuel, not comfort.”

Moreover, he remains on the move by trying to stay active throughout the day. He does this by playing around with his grandchildren and enjoying vacations with his family members.

Recently, he shared in an interview that keeping up with his family members has been playing a “critical role” in his weight loss journey.

Few medical experts, including Dr Gabe Mirkin, have lauded the actor's efforts at this age, noting that removing extra weight from the belly can certainly lower the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, according to Brigada News.

In his memoir, Live Long and… What I Learned Along the Way, which came out in 2018, William Shatner stated that quitting cigarettes and getting quality sleep on a daily basis have played a big role in allowing him to “live long and prosper”.

Sources told National Enquirer that Shatner recently left many of his fellow travelers surprised when he was visiting a place. This time, he looked slim and was breathing easily. This was in contrast to the 2017 incident when he was taken on a wheelchair through an airport due to difficulty in breathing.

Recently, William Shatner was named as one of the faces to promote Tinnitus Quest organisation, a "patient-led nonprofit committed to silencing tinnitus," Hello! magazine reported.

According to the Mayo Clinic, tinnitus occurs when people experience ringing or other noises in one or both of their ears. Shatner has suffered from the condition since the 1960s.

The actor has attributed this problem to the filming of the 1967 Star Trek episode, Arena. At the time of production, Shatner said he was standing too close to a prop explosion.

FAQs

1. Is William Shatner a billionaire?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Canadian-born actor has a total net worth of $100 million.

2. What did William Shatner say when Leonard Nimoy died?

After his Star Trek co-star's death, Shatner said that he loved him "like a brother".

3. What is William Shatner's real name?

His birth name is William Shatner.