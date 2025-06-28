Days before death, Shefali Jariwala said 'time to start living life' in Instagram post; fans say 'life is unpredictable'

Actor Shefali Jariwala's sudden death on Friday night was shocking for the industry and her fans. The actor, who shot to fame in the early 2000s as the Kaanta Laga girl, was only 42. Although the reason behind her death is unclear, some reports have claimed it was cardiac arrest. Hours after her death, a recent Instagram post on her account has blown up with followers reflecting on the contrast in that post, where Shefali talked about seizing the day and living life to the fullest. Shefali Jariwala's Instagram post on 'time to start living life' has blown up.

Shefali Jariwala Instagram post

Last week, Shefali took to her Instagram and shared a post where she was getting her hair and makeup done. The video was titled: 'Time for us to start living our life like everything is working out'. The video showed Shefali getting her hair and makeup done, eating a slice of cake, before she ditched the hotel bathrobe for a glittering red costume. The voice over featured a motivational audio from JB Copeland about trusting how things in life do work out if you believe. The video seemed to have been shot ahead of a dance performance by Shefali.

Taking to the comments, many fans posted RIP. One wrote, "Can't believe this. Life is so unpredictable." Another added, "Look at her here. Can't believe she is no more."

Shefali Jariwala's death

On Friday night, Shefali reportedly died at her Andheri home. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi. However, doctors reportedly declared her dead upon arrival.

The Mumbai Police confirmed her death late on Friday night but have so far not revealed the cause of death. After her body was taken to Cooper Hospital for autopsy, medical and forensic teams of Mumbai Police reached her home for investigation. Her family has yet to issue an official statement regarding the circumstances of her passing.