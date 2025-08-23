Can using contraceptive pills cause permanent infertility? Doctors share truth about conceiving after birth control

Does using contraceptive pills for years cause infertility in women? According to fertility specialists, hormonal birth control works by preventing pregnancy while you're taking it, but your hormone levels and natural menstrual cycle typically return after stopping. Doctors say if you're trying to conceive, consider stopping birth control weeks and months before attempting pregnancy to allow your body to adjust. Also read | Pregnancy expert explains how birth control pills work As per doctors, most women can regain normal fertility after stopping the pill. (Freepik)

What to expect after stopping birth control

Dr Aashita Jain, fertility specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Surat said, “Prolonged use of the contraceptive pill, in a standalone sense, is not a cause of infertility. In most cases, when the pill is stopped, natural cycles return within weeks, and many women are able to conceive soon after. Having said that, the time it takes for ovulation to resume can vary. For some women, it happens almost immediately, while others may see a delay of a few months. This is more common in those whose cycles were irregular even before they started taking the pill.”

Dr Megha Garg, fertility specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Dwarka, added, “Oral contraceptive pills are designed to stop ovulation – that’s the main way they prevent pregnancy. They work by temporarily switching off the communication between the brain and the ovaries, so eggs aren’t released. Once a woman stops taking them, her body usually bounces back quite quickly. For most, regular cycles and ovulation return within a few weeks to three months, whether they’ve used the pill for a short time or for several years.”

Potential effects of long-term birth control use

However, what the pill can sometimes do is mask underlying reproductive health conditions. According to Dr Jain, “Disorders such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or endometriosis don’t develop because of the pill, but the hormonal regulation it provides can temporarily hide symptoms. As a result, these conditions might only become apparent once the pill is stopped, and they can, in turn, affect how easily a woman conceives.”

Sometimes, according to Dr Garg, while a woman is on the pill, certain fertility indicators like AMH levels (Anti-müllerian hormone) or antral follicle count might appear lower in tests. “This can sound worrying, but it’s not an actual loss of eggs. It’s more of a temporary change because the ovaries are resting. When the pill is stopped, these numbers usually go back to what’s normal for that individual. The important thing to remember is that long-term use of the pill doesn’t damage fertility. It’s a reversible pause, and once the medication is out of the system, the ovaries resume their usual activity,” she explained.

Importance of lifestyle modifications

Dr Jain added women who are planning to come off the pill with the intention of conceiving should be encouraged to be proactive. “Doing small things such as giving the body a little time to adjust, focusing on a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress, and avoiding smoking or excessive alcohol, can all support reproductive health. If conception fails to take place after several months, or cycles remain irregular, a fertility test can give transparency. Early screening can assist in determining any underlying concern and permits early action,” Dr Jain said.

She said the contraceptive pill is a foolproof and reversible form of birth control for the majority of women, and awareness is key to a seamless transition between contraception and conception.

Dr Garg reiterated that these pills are a safe and effective choice for many women, and fertility generally returns to baseline after stopping them. She added, “Apart from contraception, the pill can be very useful for managing heavy or painful periods, endometriosis, or even skin issues. For women planning a pregnancy later in life, using the pill beforehand is not going to reduce their chances of conceiving, as long as there are no unrelated fertility issues at play.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.