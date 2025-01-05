Feeling down after taking contraceptive pill? Study links birth control pills to symptoms of depression in women

Oral contraceptives (OCs), commonly referred to as birth control pills, are a cornerstone of modern reproductive health, offering women greater control over their bodies. Health experts suggest that beyond preventing pregnancy, these pills can help regulate periods, manage acne and alleviate menstrual cramps; however, they may also come with potential side effects, ranging from physical changes to shifts in mood. Study reveals the surprising link between birth control and depression-like thinking.(Photo by Shutterstock)

A new study published in Frontiers in Psychology takes a closer look at the impact of birth control pills on mood and cognitive processing. The findings suggest that hormonal contraceptives may influence depression-like patterns of thinking — particularly in women already prone to depressive symptoms.

The study at a glance

Led by researcher Elizabeth Hampson, the study explored how oral contraceptives might affect mood and emotional processing during different phases of the menstrual cycle. The researchers worked with 53 healthy women aged 18–26 who had been using combined oral contraceptives, which contain both estrogen and progestin, for at least three months.

Participants were assessed twice: once during the active hormone phase (when taking hormonal pills) and once during the inactive phase (when no hormones were being taken). They completed various tasks designed to measure both self-reported mood and implicit cognitive processing of emotions.

Findings:

Self-Reported Mood: Many participants reported feeling more negative moods, including depression, during the inactive phase. For nearly 29% of the women, their depression scores during both phases were comparable to levels typically seen in individuals with anxiety or mild to moderate depression.

Cognitive Processing: Interestingly, tasks measuring implicit emotional processing — like identifying emotional expressions or associating positive and negative imagery — revealed a stronger depressive-like pattern during the active hormone phase. This effect was especially noticeable in women who already had higher baseline levels of depressive symptoms.

Why it matters

The study sheds light on the complex relationship between hormonal contraceptives and mood. While birth control pills are a reliable and widely used form of contraception, their impact on mental health remains an area of concern for many women.

The findings underscore the importance of considering both self-reported mood and subconscious emotional responses when studying the psychological effects of oral contraceptives. As the study authors note, these effects may vary widely based on individual predispositions, such as a tendency towards depression.

This research adds to the growing body of evidence around the potential emotional side effects of hormonal birth control but it is important to note that the study was conducted on a small sample of young, healthy women. Further studies involving more diverse populations could provide additional insights.

If you are someone who experiences mood changes or symptoms of depression while using birth control pills, you are not alone. Understanding how hormonal contraceptives affect both the body and mind is a critical step toward empowering women to make informed choices about their reproductive health.

Should you be concerned?

The findings do not suggest that all women using oral contraceptives will experience symptoms of depression, as many women use birth control pills without significant mood changes, and the benefits often outweigh the risks. However, if you have noticed mood shifts or emotional changes while on the pill, consider discussing your experience with a healthcare provider.

They can help identify whether a different contraceptive method or formulation might better suit your needs. In the end, your health journey is unique — what works for one person may not work for another. Hence, open communication with a trusted healthcare professional can help you navigate these choices with confidence.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.