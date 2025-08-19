Struggling with period cramps? Gynaecologist shares 8 foods to ease pain

While period cramps are normal during menstruation, too much of pain can be difficult. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepika Aggarwal, director, obs and gynae, CK Birla, Gurugram said, “Menstrual cramps, or dysmenorrhea, strike many women every month, frequently inducing discomfort, bloating, tiredness, and mood swings. As much as over-the-counter pills might alleviate them, some foods can effectively ease cramping by decreasing inflammation, relaxing muscles, and stabilising hormones.” Also read | Experts' tips on how to ease period pain with simple adjustments to your daily routine: Exercises, what to eat and avoid Some foods can effectively ease period cramps.(Shutterstock)

Dr Deepika Aggarwal shared a diet guide to ease period cramps:

1. Leafy green vegetables

Spinach, kale, and fenugreek leaves are rich in magnesium, which causes the muscles of the uterus to relax and alleviates cramping. They also replace iron lost through menstruation, avoiding weakness and fatigue.

2. Fatty fish

Salmon, mackerel, and sardines contain omega-3 fatty acids. These fats have anti-inflammatory action and lower the levels of prostaglandins, substances that cause uterine contraction, alleviating pain.

3. Bananas

Rich in potassium and vitamin B6, bananas control muscle contractions, alleviate bloating, and stimulate the production of serotonin, which can brighten your mood during your period.

Menstrual pain can be eased with the right kind of diet.(Shutterstock)

4. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds are a good source of magnesium and healthy fat that enhances blood circulation and relaxes the muscles. Flaxseeds are also good for keeping estrogen levels balanced, which helps maintain hormonal balance.

5. Dark chocolate (in moderation)

Dark chocolate containing 70% cocoa is full of magnesium and antioxidants that can soften muscles and lift mood. Use minimally sweetened ones to prevent spikes in sugar.

6. Herbal teas

Chamomile and ginger teas have natural anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic chemicals. They calm uterine muscles, lower stress, and help achieve sleep.

7. Berries and citrus fruits

Blueberries, strawberries, oranges, and lemons are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, which combat inflammation and enhance the absorption of iron, increasing energy and decreasing discomfort.

8. Whole grains

Oats, brown rice, and quinoa are complex carbohydrates that maintain blood sugar steady and supply B vitamins, which induce muscle relaxation and contribute to energy production.

“Adding these foods to your diet can make the period more comfortable. Combining them with good hydration, gentle exercise, and stress-relief techniques can help increase menstrual comfort,” the gynaecologist added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.