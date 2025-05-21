Doctor shares 5 'safe' ways to reduce period cramps naturally without medication

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, shared in an Instagram post on May 21, “As a pain doctor, I’ve had many patients ask if there’s anything they can do naturally to manage cramps beyond medication. As a man, I can't speak from experience but only gather existing research that has been found to work.” Also read | Caffeine during periods? Here’s what you need to know Did you know teas made from ginger, chamomile, or fennel have anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic effects? (Freepik)

Cramps are common — but they don’t have to be dismissed as something to 'just deal with', according to Dr Sood. He said, “During menstruation, the body produces prostaglandins, compounds that cause the uterus to contract. Higher levels are linked to more intense pain. These evidence-backed strategies work by targeting that root cause.” He added, “These approaches are safe, accessible, and supported by research.”

Heat therapy

Dr Sood said, “A heating pad or hot water bottle increases blood flow and relaxes the uterine muscles. In fact, one study found heat patches worked just as well as ibuprofen in relieving menstrual pain.”

Herbal remedies

He added, “Teas made from ginger, chamomile, or fennel have anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic effects. Ginger, in particular, has been shown to lower pain severity and is often as effective as NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) — but with fewer side effects.”

Magnesium and vitamin B1

According to Dr Sood, “Magnesium helps regulate muscle contractions and may reduce prostaglandin production. Vitamin B1 supports nerve function and energy metabolism. Clinical trials have shown both can reduce the intensity and duration of period cramps when taken consistently.”

Omega-3 fatty acids

He said, “Found in fatty fish and supplements, omega-3s are anti-inflammatory and may help reduce cramp severity and support mood stability throughout the cycle.”

Movement and exercise

“Light activity like walking or yoga stimulates circulation and releases endorphins, the body’s natural pain relievers. Even gentle stretching can make a noticeable difference,” Dr Sood concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.