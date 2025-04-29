Are you having enough omega-3 for your skin? Know 5 common food sources and when you should take supplements

Skincare products can do only so much if you are not taking care of your skin health from within. It's not just what's on your vanity but also what's on your plate. If you are not meeting the adequate nutrients because your diet is improper, then the deficiencies will show up despite your efforts, in the form of skin issues like dryness, irritation and early ageing. Omega-3 fatty acid is one such nutrient that you cannot afford to miss out on. Dryness and redness are common signs of low Omega-3 levels.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shifa Yadav, Consultant, Dermatology and Cosmetology at Artemis Hospitals, shared the importance of Omega-3 for your skin health, and answered questions like when one should take Omega-3 supplements.

Poor skin conditions linked to low Omega-3 levels

Dr Shifa Yadav shared these conditions, which indicate low Omega-3 levels:

Dryness and flakiness are common complaints because healthy fats are necessary for maintaining moisture and keeping the skin supple.

A deficiency can also exacerbate inflammatory conditions such as acne, causing more frequent breakouts. You might experience redness, irritation, and itchiness because omega-3 has a natural calming effect that soothes the skin.

Low omega-3 levels can accelerate premature ageing symptoms, including wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging, caused by reduced skin cell turnover.

Slow healing of wounds, such that cuts and scratches take longer to heal, is another alert signal.

Benefits of having enough Omega-3

Now that you are aware of the signs of Omega-3 deficiency, here are some essential benefits Dr Shifa shared:

Deep hydration: Omega-3 fortifies the skin's natural barrier, trapping moisture and keeping skin soft pliable.

Reduces inflammation: It calms inflammation, reduces redness and swelling, and even reduces the severity of conditions such as psoriasis and eczema.

Protection from sun damage: Omega-3 protects skin cells from the detrimental effects of UV rays, reducing sunburn and premature ageing.

Improved glow and texture: With healthier skin cells and better circulation, your skin appears naturally radiant and even-toned.

Improved skin structure: Omega-3 helps in collagen production, which keeps the skin firm and elastic.

Best food sources for Omega-3

With smart dietary choices, one can increase their Omega-3 intake. The food sources are diverse, from fish for pescatarians to great vegan alternatives.

Here are 5 food sources that Dr Shifa shared:

Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines are one of the richest food sources of omega-3. Eat two portions per week.

such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines are one of the richest food sources of omega-3. Eat two portions per week. Chia seeds , tiny but powerful, are an excellent vegetarian source of omega-3. Add them to smoothies or porridge.

, tiny but powerful, are an excellent vegetarian source of omega-3. Add them to smoothies or porridge. Walnuts , a convenient snack that is not only delicious but also filled with omega-3s.

, a convenient snack that is not only delicious but also filled with omega-3s. Sprinkle ground flaxseeds over salads or yoghurt, or mix them into smoothies for a simple pick-me-up.

over salads or yoghurt, or mix them into smoothies for a simple pick-me-up. Algal oil is a great vegan alternative and provides a direct source of DHA, an important type of omega-3.

How to know when you should take Omega-3 supplements

Food is one of the top sources, but sometimes it may fall short, and this is where supplements step in. But the question arises: how do you know if you need them at all?

Dr Shifa addressed the questions and answered, “Food must always be your priority for obtaining omega-3, but supplements can be beneficial in some cases. You may require an omega-3 supplement if you do not eat fish or plant sources regularly or you have recurrent dry skin, redness, eczema, or acne outbreaks. A doctor can also prescribe supplements if a blood test indicates low levels of omega-3. Others with high inflammation, cardiovascular risk, autoimmune diseases, or who follow strict vegan or vegetarian diets might need additional support.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.