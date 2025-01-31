Winter-proof your skin: Combat dryness and flakiness in 6 simple steps with ultimate beauty routine for glowing skin

Winter can be a particularly challenging season for anyone with dry, itchy, or sensitive skin. Curious to find out what skincare to follow every day to keep parched, flakey, and irritated skin away? In an interview with HT lifestyle, Devji Hathiyani, co-founder, Dr Rashel shares products that really work in winter. Also read | From snail mucin to diaper rash creams: Winter skincare essentials dermats swear by By following these winter skincare tips and incorporating key ingredients into your routine, you can help keep your skin healthy. (Freepik)

How to keep dry skin away in the winter

What winter beauty routine should you follow for your skin type? Devji Hathiyani shares skincare tips and key ingredients to incorporate into your routine, which can help keep your skin healthy, hydrated, and glowing throughout the colder months. He says, “Winter’s cold air can leave skin feeling rough and dry. To fix this, start with exfoliation.”

Exfoliate to remove dead skin cells and improve skin texture. (Freepik)

Step 1: Exfoliating

He says, “It helps remove dead skin cells. This also makes it easier for other products to work. Use a scrub based on your skin type. If you have oily skin, charcoal scrubs are good. For dry skin, try a hyaluronic acid scrub. If your skin is sensitive, papaya scrubs are gentle and soothing.”

Step 2: Cleansing

Devji says, “After exfoliating, use a gentle cleanser. Choose one with ingredients like aloe vera, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid. These help keep your skin hydrated without drying it out.”

Step 3: Toning

Next, apply a toner. Devji says, “Look for one with rose water or cucumber. These ingredients balance your skin’s pH.”

Apply a serum rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and hyaluronic acid to help lock in moisture. (Freepik)

Step 4: Serum

“Then, use a vitamin C or hyaluronic acid serum. These help repair your skin. They also provide antioxidants,” Devji adds.

Step 5: Moisturising

For moisturising, choose a product that hydrates without making your skin greasy. “A water-based moisturiser with silica is a good choice,” Devji says.

Step 6: Sunscreen

Then, apply sunscreen. Devji says, “UV rays can harm your skin in winter, too. Sunscreen helps prevent pigmentation and protects your skin.”

Pro tip

Devji says, “Vitamin C is great for winter skincare. It helps with dryness and reduces pigmentation. It can be used in serums, creams, gels, or masks. Vitamin C products help brighten dull skin and even out your skin tone. Regular use keeps the skin healthy and hydrated.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.