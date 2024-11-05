Keep winter dryness at bay: 7 dermatologist-approved skincare tips for lasting moisture

As the warmth of summer fades slowly and the crispness of winter takes over, your skincare routine needs a serious upgrade. The cool, dry air of the season can lead to dehydrated, flaky skin if you are not careful. Dr. Nirumpama Parwanda, MBBS, MD in Dermatology from Zolie Skin Clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle essential tips and advanced treatments to maintain healthy, glowing skin as temperatures drop. (Also read: Morning vs night skincare routine: Discover the key differences and why each one matters for your skin's health and glow ) Protect your skin this winter with these expert tips for hydration and care(Freepik)

1. Moisture-locking habits

Start by tweaking your routine to lock in moisture. Swap your lightweight summer moisturisers for richer creams with ceramides or squalane to shield against dry air and prevent water loss. Enhance your cream by adding oils like argan, rosehip, or jojoba, which are rich in fatty acids and antioxidants to nourish your skin barrier. For maximum effect, apply your moisturiser on damp skin right after cleansing. This simple timing trick helps seal in hydration, keeping your skin soft and supple throughout the winter chill.

2. Hydration at home

Humidifier can help maintain your skin's hydration levels.(Pexels)

Don't underestimate the power of your home environment. A humidifier can be a game-changer. Place one in the rooms where you spend the most time—bedroom, living room, or even your home office. By adding moisture back into the air, a humidifier can help maintain your skin's hydration levels, making a noticeable difference in how your skin feels and looks.

3. Rethink cleansing

You have to be an ardent follower of a cleansing routine to banish acne.(Shutterstock)

Cleansing is a crucial part of any skincare routine, but as the weather cools, your approach should shift. Instead of using astringent cleansers that can strip your skin of its natural oils, opt for hydrating cleansers that cleanse without compromising the skin barrier. Look for products with ingredients like glycerin or oatmeal, which cleanse gently while maintaining the skin's natural moisture.

4. Advanced skincare

Profhilo provides a natural and youthful appearance(Shutterstock)

For those ready to invest in their skin, the winter season is an ideal time to explore advanced treatments that provide deep hydration and rejuvenation. Two standout options are bio remodelling with Profhilo and hydrostretch therapy with Viscoderm. Profhilo utilises ultrapure hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and enhance elasticity in key areas like the face, neck, and hands. This process stimulates collagen and elastin production, resulting in healthier, more radiant skin.

On the other hand, Viscoderm Hydrobooster combines the hydrating power of hyaluronic acid with innovative techniques to stretch and smooth the skin. This procedure reduces wrinkles, refines skin texture, and enhances elasticity, particularly around the mouth, eyes, and forehead.

5. Sun protection

Even though the sun isn't as intense as it was in summer, UV protection remains crucial. Winter sun can still cause damage, contributing to premature ageing and dehydration. Make SPF your daily companion, ensuring that your skin stays protected from harmful rays, regardless of the season.

6. Holistic care

Regular diet plays a vital role in your skincare(Pexels)

Your diet can play a pivotal role in maintaining your skin's hydration. Embrace seasonal fruits and vegetables that are rich in water content and antioxidants. Foods like pumpkins, squash, and leafy greens not only provide essential nutrients but also help maintain your skin's glow. Additionally, omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts support the skin's lipid barrier, keeping it resilient against the winter chill.

7. Personalised treatments

Finally, consider consulting with a dermatologist or skincare expert to customise treatments according to your skin's unique needs. As the seasons change, so do your skin's requirements. A professional can recommend specific products or treatments to ensure your skin remains hydrated and healthy all winter long.