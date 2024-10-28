With Dhanteras, Diwali, Halloween, Kali Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja around the corner, the festive season is unfolding in full swing and is often synonymous with indulgence - from delectable sweets to celebratory drinks. However, while it is essential to enjoy these festivities, it is equally important to prioritise hydration. Avoid headaches and fatigue this Diwali 2024: Hydration tips amidst festive sweets and alcohol (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar Navi Mumbai, explained why -

A) Dehydration risks:

Thickened Blood: Dehydration can lead to thicker blood, increasing the risk of blood clots.

Dehydration can lead to thicker blood, increasing the risk of blood clots. Headaches and Dizziness: Insufficient fluid intake can cause headaches, dizziness and fatigue.

Kidney Issues: Chronic dehydration can strain your kidneys and lead to kidney stones.

Chronic dehydration can strain your kidneys and lead to kidney stones. Impaired Cognitive Function: Dehydration can affect your concentration, memory, and overall cognitive abilities.

B) Festive foods and drinks:

Sugar Content: Many festive treats are high in sugar, which can contribute to dehydration.

Many festive treats are high in sugar, which can contribute to dehydration. Alcohol: Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it increases urine production and can lead to fluid loss.

Tips for staying hydrated during the festive season:

Dr Rajeshwari Panda recommended -

Drink Water Regularly: Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty. Opt for Water-Rich Foods: Consume fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber and spinach, which are high in water content. Limit Sugary Drinks: Reduce your intake of sugary beverages like soda, juice and sweetened tea. Monitor Alcohol Consumption: If you're drinking alcohol, alternate with water to stay hydrated. Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to your body's thirst signals. If you feel thirsty, drink water immediately. Avoid Excessive Salt Intake: Excessive salt consumption can lead to fluid retention. Mindful Eating: Practice mindful eating to avoid overeating and the subsequent need for excessive fluids to aid digestion. Carry a Water Bottle: Keep a reusable water bottle with you at all times to ensure you have access to water whenever needed.

By prioritising hydration during the festive season, you can help maintain your overall health and well-being, ensuring a joyous and memorable celebration.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.