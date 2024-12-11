From snail mucin to diaper rash creams: Winter skincare essentials dermats swear by

The world of beauty and skincare is buzzing with experimental hacks. Celebs like actor Blake Lively have made headlines by confessing to using mayonnaise as a hair mask, fuelling these beauty trends. Amid this noise, it is important to try only those beauty trends that have been approved by experts. Dermatologists list some unconventional ingredients and products that can transform your winter skin-care routine. “Snail mucin hydrates, soothes and promotes skin healing. Its rich texture helps form a barrier that locks in water. It’s particularly effective for sensitive or irritated skin during harsh winters,” shares Dermatologist Dr. Kiran Seth

This ingredient might have you turning up your nose, but according to experts, it is a game-changer for winter skin and is also proven in wound healing. “Snail mucin hydrates, soothes and promotes skin healing. Its rich texture helps form a barrier that locks in water. It’s particularly effective for sensitive or irritated skin during harsh winters,” shares Dermatologist Dr. Kiran Sethi. Use it at night as the final step in your skincare routine.

Diaper rash creams

With zinc oxide and occlusive ingredients, diaper rash creams are highly moisturising and offer additional sun protection. Zinc oxide helps shield the skin from dehydration and environmental stressers, making it a winter multi-tasker. However, the thick formula can clog pores and leave a white cast, so it’s best suited for non-acne-prone skin.

Polyglutamic acid

A hydration powerhouse, polyglutamic acid binds 4,000 times its weight in water and is four times more than hyaluronic acid, which binds 1,000 times its weight. Dr Mandeep Singh, Dermatologist, and Cosmetic Surgeon at Paras Health, Gurugram, explains “Found in serum or cream-based products, this ingredient is ideal for combating dehydrated skin and dryness caused by indoor heaters. For best results, use it once or twice daily on damp skin after cleansing.”



Ceramide and essential fatty acid-based cleansers

Your skin needs healthy fat during winters. "Ceramides are essential for restoring the skin’s natural lipid barrier, preventing moisture loss, and shielding against environmental damage, says Dr Mrinmayee Mukund, Dermatologist at Cozderm Clinic. Opt for gentle, non-foaming cleansers enriched with ceramides and essential fatty acids to clean your skin without stripping away healthy fats. These ingredients help rebuild your skin barrier while keeping it nourished, making them an indispensable part of your winter skincare routine.

Petrolatum jelly

Petrolatum provides 100% prevention of transepidermal water loss, making it a go-to for dry skin. “Slugging” with a thin layer of petrolatum at night seals in moisture and protects the skin barrier, leaving skin deeply hydrated by morning. Use this technique 1–3 times a week, but avoid if you’re acne-prone. For an added boost, layer it over a hydrating serum or ceramide-rich cream.

Bonus tips

For a complete winter skincare routine, layer your products strategically.

Start with humectants like polyglutamic acid or hyaluronic acid to draw in water.

Follow up with soothing and hydrating actives like snail mucin, and seal everything with a rich moisturiser to prevent water loss.



- Inputs by Dr Mrinmayee Mukund, Dermatologist at Cozderm Clinic