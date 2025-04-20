Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Are weight loss supplements useless? Nutrition coach reveals truth

ByTapatrisha Das
Apr 20, 2025 04:45 PM IST

Weight loss supplements, when not backed with a healthy diet and strength training, can have side-effects on the body.

With the recent Ozempic and other weight loss drug-related buzz, people can getting confused on how supplements work in the body and if they are effective for faster weight loss. In the April 19 episode of Figuring Out With Raj Shamani podcast, Mihir Gadani, co-founder of plant-based supplements brand Oziva Nutrition said that weight loss drugs work only when paired with healthy lifestyle, workout and strength training.

A lot of people think that weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy are easy hacks to a toned body.(AFP)
A lot of people think that weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy are easy hacks to a toned body.(AFP)

In the podcast, Mihir said that a lot of people think that weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy are easy hacks to a toned body. While some weight loss gimmicks may work for a temporary period of time, when we do not take care of our health, it can quickly backfire, he warned. Also read | Ozempic isn’t just for weight loss, it may also protect your brain health: New studies reveal surprising benefits

How weight loss drugs work?

Mihir added that weight loss drugs act on the body by hacking the system of hunger. Addressing the gut-brain connection and how signals of appetite make us crave for food, Mihir said, “When we are full, the gut sends a receptor to the brain that denotes that we can stop eating. Same happens when we are hungry. Weight loss drugs hack this system, and hence we stop feeling hungry.”

However, he also addressed the recent controversy on Ozempic face. He said that people talk of Ozempic face and refer to toned skin and thin face. That happens because of relying on weight loss drugs but not taking care of muscle loss.

Weight loss and muscle loss:

Mihir highlighted that with fat loss, muscle loss also happens during weight loss. Muscle loss is unhealthy and should be stopped at the inception. That's why it is essential to take care of our health, know our diet, and perform strength training every day. “With weight loss, when muscle loss happens, it's unhealthy,” said Mihir.

Fat loss and muscle loss are different things.(Shutterstock)
Fat loss and muscle loss are different things.(Shutterstock)

Inflammation in the body:

Mihir Gadani also addressed inflammation in the body and said that we should consume a low-glycemic diet rich in fibre, antioxidants and food that can develop the growth of good gut microbiome. Also read | Is Ozempic good for you? Nutritionist explains how it steals away your radiance

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Are weight loss supplements useless? Nutrition coach reveals truth
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On