Are weight loss supplements useless? Nutrition coach reveals truth

With the recent Ozempic and other weight loss drug-related buzz, people can getting confused on how supplements work in the body and if they are effective for faster weight loss. In the April 19 episode of Figuring Out With Raj Shamani podcast, Mihir Gadani, co-founder of plant-based supplements brand Oziva Nutrition said that weight loss drugs work only when paired with healthy lifestyle, workout and strength training. A lot of people think that weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy are easy hacks to a toned body.(AFP)

In the podcast, Mihir said that a lot of people think that weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy are easy hacks to a toned body. While some weight loss gimmicks may work for a temporary period of time, when we do not take care of our health, it can quickly backfire, he warned. Also read | Ozempic isn’t just for weight loss, it may also protect your brain health: New studies reveal surprising benefits

How weight loss drugs work?

Mihir added that weight loss drugs act on the body by hacking the system of hunger. Addressing the gut-brain connection and how signals of appetite make us crave for food, Mihir said, “When we are full, the gut sends a receptor to the brain that denotes that we can stop eating. Same happens when we are hungry. Weight loss drugs hack this system, and hence we stop feeling hungry.”

However, he also addressed the recent controversy on Ozempic face. He said that people talk of Ozempic face and refer to toned skin and thin face. That happens because of relying on weight loss drugs but not taking care of muscle loss.

Weight loss and muscle loss:

Mihir highlighted that with fat loss, muscle loss also happens during weight loss. Muscle loss is unhealthy and should be stopped at the inception. That's why it is essential to take care of our health, know our diet, and perform strength training every day. “With weight loss, when muscle loss happens, it's unhealthy,” said Mihir.

Fat loss and muscle loss are different things.(Shutterstock)

Inflammation in the body:

Mihir Gadani also addressed inflammation in the body and said that we should consume a low-glycemic diet rich in fibre, antioxidants and food that can develop the growth of good gut microbiome. Also read | Is Ozempic good for you? Nutritionist explains how it steals away your radiance

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.