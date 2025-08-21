Vascular surgeon explains chest pain isn’t the only warning sign of blocked arteries: Don't ignore leg pain or numbness

Blocked arteries can manifest in various ways beyond chest pain. A surgeon has explained that it's crucial to recognise these signs to prevent severe complications. Dr Sumit Kapadia, a vascular surgeon and varicose vein specialist, took to Instagram on August 1 to share a post about these warning signs. Also read | Cardiologist explains 10 signs of heart disease you ignore but should not: Irregular heartbeat, swollen feet, jaw pain Blocked arteries can cause chest pain. However, blocked arteries can also cause symptoms beyond chest pain. (Freepik)

‘Most people wait until pain becomes unbearable’

In it, he said, “After treating thousands of patients with blocked arteries, these are the things I wished more people knew before it was too late.” Dr Kapadia highlighted how blocked arteries often exhibit symptoms beyond chest pain, and it's crucial to pay attention to these warning signs.

“Most people wait until the pain becomes unbearable. Until they can’t walk without discomfort. Until breathlessness becomes a daily struggle. Or worse… until they land in the Emergency Room,” he said.

Here are some warning signs to watch out for

He went on to share a list of things he 'wish every person would understand early on':

⦿ Dr Kapadia said, “Chest pain isn’t the only warning sign — pain in the legs, numbness, or discolouration can also point to artery disease.”

⦿ He added, “Family history matters — if your parents or siblings had heart or vascular issues, don’t wait for symptoms to show up.”

⦿ According to Dr Kapadia: Smoking and diabetes are a deadly combo for your blood vessels.

⦿ Dr Kapadia said, “Routine check-ups save lives. A simple Doppler scan or ABI test can detect early blockages.”

⦿ He said, “It’s not just about the heart — peripheral arteries (especially in legs) are equally important and often ignored.”

⦿ “Many patients come to us at stage 3 or 4 — when surgery is the only option. But many blockages can be prevented or reversed early,” Dr Kapadia said.

Early awareness = saved limbs, saved lives

He concluded, “Let this post be your reminder: Take that symptom seriously. Book that test. Change that habit. Because when it comes to your vascular health, early awareness = saved limbs, saved lives.”

If you're experiencing any of these symptoms, it's essential to consult a vascular surgeon or a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment. Early detection can help prevent severe complications, such as heart attack, limb loss or stroke.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.