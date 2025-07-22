Rakesh Roshan reveals discovering 'both his carotid arteries to brain were 75% blocked' during routine health check up

Veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared a health update in his July 22 Instagram post. In it, he revealed that during a routine full-body health checkup, doctors discovered that both his carotid arteries to the brain were over 75 percent blocked despite showing no symptoms. This was found when the doctor suggested doing a neck sonography in addition to the heart sonography. Also read | Blood sugar to prostate cancer: Doctor shares 12 health screenings that men should prioritise Rakesh Roshan recently shared a health update and emphasised the importance of staying on top of health, especially concerning the heart and brain. (Instagram/ Rakesh Roshan)

Key details of Rakesh Roshan's health update

Alongside a photo of him with hospital staff, Rakesh shared in his caption, “This week has been truly eye-opening. During a routine full-body health check-up, the doctor conducting the sonography for the heart suggested I also do one for the neck. By chance, we found out that although asymptomatic, both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75 percent blocked. Which, if ignored, could be potentially dangerous.”

Importance of health screenings

He emphasised the importance of staying on top of health, especially concerning the heart and brain, and added, “I immediately admitted myself into the hospital and got the preventative procedures done. I am back home now, fully recovered, and hope to get back to my workouts very soon. I hope this inspires others to stay on top of their health, especially where the heart and brain are concerned. A heart CT and a carotid brain artery sonography (which is often ignored completely) is a must for everyone above 45- 50 years old. I think it’s important to remember that prevention is always better than cure. I wish a healthy and aware year to you all.”

Several celebs, like actor Anil Kapoor, commented on the post. Actor Tiger Shroff said, “Looking great sir.” Fans also wished the veteran actor and filmmaker the best of health, with one writing, “May god bless you with a healthy life.”

What is carotid artery disease?

Carotid artery disease is a serious condition where fatty deposits (plaques) clog the carotid arteries, which supply blood to the brain and head. According to the Mayo Clinic, this increases the risk of stroke, a medical emergency where the brain loses blood supply, leading to cell death within minutes.

