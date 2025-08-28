Sonakshi Sinha’s 30 kg weight loss with 'morning cardio on empty stomach': Know her diet, fitness secrets for toned body

How Sonakshi Sinha lost weight and stayed in shape

From 30 minutes of cardio in the morning, on empty stomach, followed by around 20 minutes of brisk walking to swearing by her favourite form of exercise, Pilates, which helps improve flexibility and strength, here's everything Sonakshi Sinha did to stay in shape.

She said, “I start most of my mornings with cardio on an empty stomach. My cardio routine is the Stairmaster for 30 minutes and brisk walking for about 20-25 minutes after... I started doing Pilates about six months back and it's really suited me. There are thousands of exercises that you can do on those machines so it's never boring; you can do something new every day... I love working out on the Pilates reformer. There are so many variations of exercises you can do on that.”

'Dinner it's mainly protein'

Protein sources as well as almonds, walnuts or bananas were staples in her daily diet. Sharing her diet secrets, Sonakshi had said, “I've stopped eating bread completely unless it's in the form of a pizza, which is my go-to cheat meal. I usually finish my carb intake by lunch, and for dinner it's mainly protein. Fried foods, sugar are avoidable. Luckily, I don't have much of a sweet tooth... almonds, walnuts or bananas are my go-to snacks if I get hungry between meals.”

