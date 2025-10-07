AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 8 powerful beverages that can lower the risk of cancer: Green tea, coffee and more

While genetics play a role in cancer risk, research increasingly shows that everyday lifestyle choices - from what we eat and drink to how we manage stress - can make a significant difference in prevention. Simple, consistent habits such as staying hydrated, eating antioxidant-rich foods, and choosing healthier beverages can strengthen the body’s natural defences against disease. Drinking herbal teas regularly can help lower the risk of cancer.(Pexel)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and gut health expert trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, has shared eight powerful drinks that may help lower the risk of cancer. In an Instagram post shared on October 7, the gut specialist breaks down the unique benefits of each beverage and explains how they can help protect the body against different types of cancer.

Green tea

According to Dr Sethi, green tea is rich in EGCG catechins - the polyphenol responsible for most of its health benefits. He explains, “Regular green tea drinkers have a 20-30% lower risk of breast and colorectal cancers.”

Coffee

The gastroenterologist highlights that coffee is loaded with polyphenols and antioxidants that can protect against liver and endometrial cancer. He mentions that every extra cup of coffee per day contributes to lowering the risk of liver cancer by almost 15%.

Water

One of the many benefits of staying adequately hydrated daily is its role in diluting urinary carcinogens, helping to reduce the risk of certain urinary tract-related health issues as well as lower bladder cancer, according to Dr Sethi.

Pomegranate juice

The gut health expert notes that ellagic acid and polyphenols present in pomegranate juice can slow the growth of cancerous cells. He also adds, “In prostate cancer patients, pomegranate juice slowed PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) doubling time.”

Turmeric golden milk

The doctor notes, “Curcumin reduces DNA damage and inflammation. Human trials show reduced oxidative stress markers with daily turmeric.”

Berry smoothies

Berries are rich in fibres and anthocyanins - the flavonoid compounds responsible for the bright colours in most blue, red or purple fruits and vegetables - which are potentially linked to reducing cancer risks, chiefly due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, according to a study published in Antioxidants. Dr Sethi mentions, “Diets rich in berries (are) linked to lower esophageal and colorectal cancer risk.”

Lemon juice

Lemon juice is rich in vitamin C and flavonoids, and Dr Sethi states, “Citrus intake (is) linked with approximately 1–15% lower risk of stomach and esophageal cancers.” However, he warns that if you suffer from heartburn or acid reflux, lemon juice may trigger symptoms.

Herbal teas

Chamomile, ginger, and peppermint teas are loaded with polyphenols and anti-inflammatory compounds. The gastroenterologist states that observational data shows reduced risk of gastric and colorectal cancer for people who regularly consume herbal teas.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.