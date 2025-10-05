AIIMS-trained liver specialist shares 3 drinks for patients with fatty liver disease: 'Beetroot juice is packed with…'

An increased build-up of fat in the liver is known as fatty liver disease. There are two types: one is caused by heavy drinking (alcoholic fatty liver disease), and the other is nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is seen in people who drink little or no alcohol. Backed by science and clinical experience, these drinks can help reduce liver fat, improve digestion, and support overall liver health. (Freepik)

Quitting alcohol, eating whole foods, avoiding ultra-processed foods, and limiting sugar consumption are some ways you can minimise the risk of fatty liver disease. However, did you know that consuming certain drinks can also be beneficial?

3 drinks to have if you are diagnosed with fatty liver disease

In an Instagram post shared on September 29, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and liver specialist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, recommended three specific drinks for patients dealing with fatty liver disease, emphasising their potential benefits.

Sharing the 3 drinks, Dr Sethi wrote, “3 Drinks I Often Recommend to My Patients with Fatty Liver Disease. Backed by science and clinical experience, these drinks can help reduce liver fat, improve digestion, and support overall liver health.”

The 3 beverages are green tea, coffee, and beetroot juice. Let's find out how they benefit those diagnosed with fatty liver disease:

1. Green tea

◦ Dr Sethi recommends green tea as it is rich in catechins, such as EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate).

◦ EGCG is shown to improve liver enzymes and reduce fat buildup.

2. Coffee

◦ Coffee can lower your risk of fibrosis and fatty liver, according to the liver specialist.

◦ He recommends choosing organic coffee and skipping sugar.

◦ According to him, the acceptable sweeteners are honey, monk fruit, or stevia. These alternatives are acceptable only if they are free from the erythritol additive, he added.

3. Beet juice

◦ Dr Sethi stresses that beetroot juice is the most overlooked drink among the three recommendations.

◦ It is packed with betalains, which are powerful antioxidants, Dr Sethi pointed out. These antioxidants can protect liver cells and reduce fat accumulation.

◦ He suggested consuming the juice in moderation so that the sugar content does not outweigh the health benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

