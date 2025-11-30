Doctor shares 3 reasons why cholesterol levels increase in winter: ‘The body works harder to stay warm’

The winter season brings a lot of health changes that require timely attention and care. Cold weather can affect several physiological functions, from metabolism to immunity. Lifestyle habits also shift, as the chilly season makes people cosy up in blankets and sleep late, passing on workouts. During the winter months, the cholesterol levels rise!(Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: What happens if your cholesterol levels are uncontrolled? Cardiologists reveal risks and management tips

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Sandeep Reddy Koppula, HOD - Internal Medicine, Arete Hospitals, who revealed that winter affects how the body behaves, often causing cholesterol levels to spike when the weather turns chilly.

Here are the three reasons the doctor highlighted:



1. Your body works harder to stay warm

Cold temperatures make your body work much harder to stay warm, which can cause cholesterol levels to rise. “When the weather turns cold, your body works harder to stay warm. In that process, the liver often steps up its cholesterol production as part of its normal response to the drop in temperature," Dr Koppula explained. "It isn’t dramatic, but for someone who already has borderline numbers, this seasonal bump can push levels higher.”





2. Winter slows most people down

Next, winter also changes the usual routine. The cold season lowers the motivation to stay active, which also contributes to the rise.

The doctor further added that the shorter daytime in winters also disrupts exercise timings. “Shorter days, early sunsets and cold mornings often throw off regular exercise routines. When daily movement drops, the good HDL tends to dip, and the heavier LDL hangs around in the bloodstream for longer. Even small shifts in how active you are can show up in a blood report,” Dr Koppula shared.

3. Indulging in comfort food

The winter season has staples like gajar ka halwa or plum cakes, which many enjoy. But too much indulgence in comfort foods is also unhealthy and is one of the causes of high cholesterol levels.

He said, “Extra helpings of fried snacks, sweets, and creamy dishes add more saturated fats than we realise. Over a few weeks, these dietary shifts can influence lipid levels, especially in people who already struggle with cholesterol control.”



4. Stress plays a quiet role

Dr Koppula revealed that winter also brings a lot of stress, from year-end pressures to reduced sunlight triggering anxiety, all of which can contribute to health issues like elevated cholesterol. “Stress hormones like cortisol can nudge cholesterol up as well. Many don’t connect emotional strain with physical changes, but the link is well-established,” he said.

5. Dehydration

Dehydration is very common in winter, as during colder months, the thirst is naturally less, and people drink less water. But this is a very big red flag, as the doctor revealed, “Thicker blood from mild dehydration can make cholesterol appear higher in tests, even if the diet hasn’t changed dramatically.”

Dr Koppula suggested staying active with a brisk 2-minute walk every day, adding more fibre to the diet and drinking water regularly. He also emphasised the importance of regular cholesterol check-ups during colder months to avoid any kind of complications.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.