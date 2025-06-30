Surgeon shares 5 warning signs of vein disease that could signal a bigger health concern: From swelling to leg cramps

From long hours of standing to poor circulation, our modern lifestyle is putting more pressure on our veins than ever before. While many people dismiss leg cramps, swelling, or visible veins as normal, these could actually be warning signs of vein disease, a condition that's far more common and serious than most realise. Symptoms like leg cramping and swelling may indicate serious vein issues. (Freepik)

Dr Sumit Kapadia, vascular surgeon and varicose vein specialist, shared in his Instagram post five key signs that could indicate underlying vein trouble and why you shouldn't wait to seek medical attention. (Also read: Surgeon shares 6 early signs your body may be warning you about poor gut health: ‘Are you always tired or bloated?’ )

"As a vascular surgeon, I often see patients who delay seeking treatment for vein issues, thinking they're minor. The truth is, early detection and management are important to prevent serious complications," Dr Sumit wrote in the caption.

Let's take a closer look at the five signs of vein disease that Dr Sumit says should never be ignored:

1. Persistent leg pain or cramping

If you experience constant pain, aching, or cramping in your legs, especially after long periods of standing or sitting, it may indicate venous insufficiency or early stages of varicose veins.

2. Swelling in legs or ankles

Frequent swelling in the lower extremities, particularly at the end of the day, maybe a sign of poor blood flow or blood pooling in the veins.

3. Visible varicose or spider veins

While many think varicose or spider veins are just cosmetic concerns, they can be a sign of underlying vein disease, particularly if they are painful or inflamed.

4. Skin changes or discolouration

Brown, purple, or reddish discolouration around the ankles and lower legs, as well as thickened or scaly skin, can signal chronic venous insufficiency or even the development of venous ulcers.

5. Leg ulcers that don't heal

Non-healing sores or ulcers, especially around the ankles, are one of the most serious signs of advanced vein disease and require immediate medical attention.

According to Dr Sumit, ignoring these symptoms can lead to complications like blood clots and deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.