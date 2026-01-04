Doctor makes an urgent plea to parents as infant in Indore dies after drinking municipality water: ‘Always use boiled…'

In a tragic incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a 5-month-old baby died after milk prepared with municipal water contaminated by a sewage leak was fed to him. This heartbreaking case highlights the urgent need for safe drinking water and underscores the importance of safe feeding practices for infants, whose immune systems are still developing. Tragic case highlights need for safe feeding practices for babies. (Unsplash)

Dr Rahul Chawla, a South Delhi-based neurologist, shared in his January 3 Instagram post essential guidance for parents on how to safely feed babies, especially those under six months. “Infants have immature immunity. Even a small lapse can have serious consequences,” he said. (Also read: Woman shares how she lost 4 kg in a week by following the ‘Switch-On Diet’ developed by Korean doctor; see how it works )

Here are the key recommendations shared by Dr Chawla:

1. Exclusive breastfeeding is best

“Breast milk alone is enough for most babies during the first six months. No extra water is required unless advised by a doctor,” Dr Chawla explained.

2. If formula or external feed is needed

“Always use boiled water to prepare feeds. Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and let it cool before mixing with formula,” he advised.

3. Never use tap or municipal water directly

“Even treated water can contain bacteria that are harmless for adults but dangerous for infants,” Dr Chawla warned.

4. Maintain strict hygiene

“Sterilise bottles, nipples, and feeding utensils, and wash your hands properly before preparing feeds,” he added.

5. Watch for warning signs

“Diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, refusal to feed, or lethargy are red flags. Seek medical care immediately if any of these symptoms appear,” Dr Chawla emphasised.

By following these precautions, parents can significantly reduce risks and ensure their babies’ health and safety during the critical early months of life.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.