Born after 10-year wait, infant in Indore dies from milk prepared with municipal water

After a decade of prayers and waiting, the birth of a child brought long-awaited joy to the Sahu family. Six months later, that joy has ended in grief, with the infant’s death laying bare the human cost of Indore’s water contamination crisis. Indore: A person shows a sample of the drinking water that is being collected following a diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water, at Bhagirathpura area, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Friday, Jan. 2. (PTI)

Born after a 10-year wait, six-month-old Avyan died in Indore last week after consuming milk prepared with municipal tap water, becoming the youngest face of the water contamination crisis that has shaken the city’s Bhagirathpura area.

Avyan died on December 29, according to his family, PTI reported.

Grandmother's response on the death Talking to PTI on Friday, Avyan’s grandmother Krishna Sahu said the family has not accepted any compensation from the state government.

“We have not taken any compensation from the state government so far. Our child is gone. Will the compensation bring him back to life? Money is not greater than a child,” she said.

Residents have claimed that 15 people have died due to a vomiting-diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water in Bhagirathpura over the last few days. The health department, however, has not confirmed the claim and said only four deaths have occurred.

The government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

“The entire family prayed for Avyan’s birth and made a sacred vow at Hussain Tekri Dargah. My prayers were answered, but I never imagined that the baby would leave us so soon,” Krishna Sahu said, breaking down.

Healthy child, contaminated water She said the child was healthy and had gained five kilograms. “He played in his mother’s lap. One day, he suddenly started suffering from diarrhoea and, on a doctor’s advice, we started medicines at home. His condition, however, worsened, and he was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” she said.

Due to insufficient breast milk, the infant was being fed packaged milk and milk powder mixed with water from the municipal tap, she added, alleging that the contaminated water proved fatal for the child.

Neighbour Anita Sen said the incident has left families in the area terrified. “I have a month-old girl, a four-year-old and a 10-year-old in my house. Now the government should ensure that no mother is robbed of her child due to contaminated water,” she said.

More than 1,400 people have been affected by vomiting and diarrhoea in Bhagirathpura over the past nine days.

According to the health department, 272 patients had been admitted to hospitals in the area till Thursday, of whom 71 have been discharged. At least 32 patients currently hospitalised are undergoing treatment in intensive care units, it said.