Indore water contamination: MP CM fires top officials after 10 dead, samples show ‘presence of bacteria’ | Top points

The water crisis in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area has claimed at least 10 lives, while more than 1,400 people have been affected by vomiting and diarrhoea, officials said, as contaminated drinking water triggered a major public health crisis in Madhya Pradesh. Indore: Family members of a victim, who died after consumption of allegedly contaminated water, mourn in Bhagirathpura area of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. (PTI)

Amid the outrage and opposition's attack, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav said he had ordered strict action against erring civic officials and the Additional Commissioner from Indore and Superintending Engineer in-charge.

In a post on X, he wrote, “…I issued directions to the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Additional Commissioner to issue a show-cause notice in this regard, to immediately remove the Additional Commissioner from Indore, and to relieve the In-Charge Superintending Engineer of the charge of the Water Distribution Works Department. I also issued directions to immediately fill the necessary positions in the Indore Municipal Corporation with effect from now.”

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore, Madhav Prasad Hasani, said senior doctors and district administration officials were closely monitoring the situation to ensure proper treatment of affected patients.

“Currently, senior doctors and district administration officials are continuously monitoring the situation at the hospitals and keeping a check that proper treatment is being ensured to the patients. I am going for the hearing of a case regarding this contaminated water issue and give further details later. Till now, as per records, four deaths occurred though we will revise and update if we received additional data and evidence in this regard,” Hasani told ANI.

Earlier, HT had reported that preliminary findings of an inquiry into the deaths of at least nine people in Bhagirathpura confirmed the presence of bacteria typically found in sewage in drinking water samples, three days after residents were first hospitalised with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

