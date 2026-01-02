Indore water contamination: MP CM fires top officials after 10 dead, samples show ‘presence of bacteria’ | Top points
The water crisis in Indore’s Bhagirathpura, Madhya Pradesh, has claimed the lives of 10 people.
The water crisis in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area has claimed at least 10 lives, while more than 1,400 people have been affected by vomiting and diarrhoea, officials said, as contaminated drinking water triggered a major public health crisis in Madhya Pradesh.
Amid the outrage and opposition's attack, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav said he had ordered strict action against erring civic officials and the Additional Commissioner from Indore and Superintending Engineer in-charge.
In a post on X, he wrote, “…I issued directions to the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Additional Commissioner to issue a show-cause notice in this regard, to immediately remove the Additional Commissioner from Indore, and to relieve the In-Charge Superintending Engineer of the charge of the Water Distribution Works Department. I also issued directions to immediately fill the necessary positions in the Indore Municipal Corporation with effect from now.”
Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore, Madhav Prasad Hasani, said senior doctors and district administration officials were closely monitoring the situation to ensure proper treatment of affected patients.
“Currently, senior doctors and district administration officials are continuously monitoring the situation at the hospitals and keeping a check that proper treatment is being ensured to the patients. I am going for the hearing of a case regarding this contaminated water issue and give further details later. Till now, as per records, four deaths occurred though we will revise and update if we received additional data and evidence in this regard,” Hasani told ANI.
Earlier, HT had reported that preliminary findings of an inquiry into the deaths of at least nine people in Bhagirathpura confirmed the presence of bacteria typically found in sewage in drinking water samples, three days after residents were first hospitalised with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.
Here are the top points:
- Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed the Indore Municipal Corporation to issue show-cause notices, remove the Additional Commissioner from Indore, relieve the in-charge Superintending Engineer of water distribution duties, and immediately fill vacant posts following the water contamination incident.
- Indore Collector Shivam Verma said the initial report indicates water contamination, adding that 13 more patients have been admitted to hospital, survey teams are conducting door-to-door checks for symptoms, and chlorine tablets are being distributed across affected areas.
- Indore Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisoniya said bacterial contamination was detected in 26 of the 50 water samples collected four days ago from Bhagirathpura and nearby areas.
- An early inquiry into at least nine deaths in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area found bacteria commonly present in drinking water samples
- The health department said that 272 patients have been admitted to hospitals in the affected area till Thursday, with 71 discharged so far, while at least 32 patients remain in intensive care units undergoing treatment, PTI reported.
- Residents have been advised not to use tap water for drinking, to rely on tankers for potable water, and to boil water as a precaution. Supply water may be used only for cleaning.
- Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government, calling the incident a case of “poison being distributed” while the administration “slept like Kumbhakarna.” He questioned why repeated complaints about foul-smelling water were ignored, how sewage entered drinking water lines, and why the supply was not shut off in time.
- Senior Congress leader Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari accused the Madhya Pradesh government of corruption and arrogance of power over the Indore water contamination incident, alleging that poor coordination between public representatives and district officials led to the deaths of several people.
- BSP chief Mayawati expressed deep sorrow over deaths and illnesses caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore, calling the incident tragic and saying negligence and corruption in providing basic facilities like clean water proved fatal and triggered nationwide public outrage.
- Civic teams are working round the clock in Bhagirathpura to identify faults, test water samples, and restore the water lines.
- A six-month-old child, Avyan Sahu, born after 10 years of prayers, died after packaged milk was diluted with contaminated water, plunging the family into grief. “Now the government should ensure that no mother is robbed of a child due to contaminated water,” a neighbour told PTI.
- The family has refused the state government’s ex-gratia compensation of ₹2 lakh, saying money cannot compensate for the loss of a child.
- Residents claim at least 15 people have died due to the vomiting-diarrhoea outbreak linked to contaminated water over the past year, while the health department has officially confirmed only four deaths.