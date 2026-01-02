Madhya Pradesh: Bacterial infection likely cause of deaths in Indore

Early reports from an inquiry into the deaths of at least nine residents in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area confirmed the presence of bacteria “generally found in sewer water” in drinking water samples, officials familiar with the matter said on Thursday, three days after the first of victims were brought in with vomiting and diarrhoea. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav meets an affected person undergoing treatment after consumption of contaminated water, at a hospital in Indore. (@DrMohanYadav51)

Officials earlier said that the cause of bacterial infection likely lay in a sewage pipeline leeching into a drinking water line, and added on Thursday that more results are awaited before specific pathogens can be identified. The total number of dead rose from a confirmed four on Wednesday. At least 150 more residents of the locality are being treated at hospitals.

The National Human Rights Commission, meanwhile, has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government over the deaths.

“The initial report has confirmed the presence of abnormal bacteria generally found in sewer water comprising human waste. However, we are yet to identify the bacteria as the culture report of bacteria is awaited. The report of stool tests of affected patients has not been received yet — that will also make it clear,” Indore-based Mahatma Gandhi Medical College’s dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria said.

According to the local administration, residents first complained about an unusual smell in the water on December 25. “The problems were going on for the past few weeks, but aggravated on December 25,” said a resident.

“In all, 14 deaths have happened in the area. Of these, nine deaths, the probe committee found, were due to diarrhoea. Other deaths were caused due to co-morbidity and an accident. One woman died on December 21 but that too was wrongly linked to water contamination,” additional chief secretary Sanjay Dubey, who heads the probe committee, said.

Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani said the health department received the report on water samples tested at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College lab. “The report confirmed that people fell ill and died from drinking contaminated water containing harmful bacteria. The water was contaminated due to a leak in the pipeline,” he added.

Meanwhile, officials familiar with the matter said the number of people falling ill due to contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area is increasing, with 2,456 people experiencing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea, of whom 162 are hospitalised.

A 40-year-old man, Arvind Likhar from Kulkarni Bhatta area died on Thursday. His daughter Mehak said, “He worked in the Bhagirathpura area as a labourer and fell ill on Sunday after consuming water there.”

Additional chief secretary Sanjay Dubey inspected the area where the contaminated water is suspected to be entering the supply line and held a meeting with municipal corporation and district administration officials. “Measures are being taken to prevent such incidents.The random sampling of drinking water supply be conducted in other parts of the city as well. The matters related to drinking water should not be kept pending and that approvals should be given promptly, keeping public interest in mind,” he said.

On action against more officials, he said a probe is going on lapses in performing duties by officials because it was tough to check leakage in 30-year-old pipelines.

Earlier in the day, MP urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya stirred a controversy by using an objectionable word while interacting with the media regarding the diarrhoea outbreak in his constituency. After the viral video led to a backlash, Vijayvargiya issued a statement expressing regret.

“My team and I have been working in the affected area for the past two days without sleep,” he said, adding “my people are suffering and some have lost their lives. In this state of deep grief, my words came out wrong in response to a media question. I express my regret for this.”

Vijayvargiya handed over cheques of ₹2 lakh to the families of four victims on Thursday. “We will provide compensation to all people after confirmation from the health department,” he said.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, observing that the incident raised a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victims. As such, a notice has been issued to the chief secretary of the Madhya Pradesh government, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, the rights panel said.