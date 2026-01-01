Row over MP minister's ‘useless’ remark to reporter amid Indore water contamination deaths. He clarifies

"My team and I have been continuously working to improve the situation in the affected area without sleep for the past two days. My people are suffering from contaminated water, and some have left us; in this state of deep sorrow, my words came out wrong in response to a media question. For this, I express my regret. But until my people are completely safe and healthy, I will not sit quietly," he said in a post on X in Hindi .

The MP cabinet minister took to X and said he and his team have been working continuously ‘without sleep for the past two days’.

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya recently sparked a controversy with his irritated response to a news reporter who was asking him about the water contaminated related deaths in Indore. The BJP leader later expressed regret over the use of an objectionable word and for losing his temper while responding to media questions on the issue.

What did Vijayvargiya say? BJP's Vijvargiya kicked up a row after a NDTV reporter asked him why responsibility for the water contamination deaths in Indore was being discussed only for junior officials and not for senior leaders, the publication said in a report on Thursday.

Visibly irritated by the question, Vijayvargiya replied: "Oh, leave it, don't ask useless questions." He also resorted to some objectionable language as the reporter asked him further that affected families were struggling with medical bills.

Deaths due to water contamination in Indore Seven people died, and nearly 150 were hospitalised in the past few days after drinking contaminated water in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The state government has stepped up emergency measures amid criticism over the water contamination and deaths. Mayor of the city, Pushyamitra Bhargava, told PTI that while the health department has reported three deaths due to the outbreak, four more people suffering from the disease brought to hospitals also died.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate Shivam Verma said that the doctors have confirmed four deaths due to the outbreak. According to the report, he also said that 149 people have been admitted across 27 hospitals.

Chief medical and health officer Madhav Prasad Hasani earlier told HT that the deaths were caused due to diarrhoea. “The patients said they suffered from vomiting, diarrhoea, and dehydration after drinking contaminated water,” the officer said

He also informed that the contamination was likely caused due to a leak in the main water line beneath a toilet.

Officials said that a leakage was found in the main water supply pipeline in Bhagirthpura, over which a toilet was constructed. This possibly caused the contaminated water to mix with drinking water.