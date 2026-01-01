7 dead, 149 hospitalised over contaminated water. What is happening in Indore?

Seven people died, and nearly 150 were hospitalised in the past few days after drinking contaminated water in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The state government has stepped up emergency measures amid criticism over the water contamination and deaths. Road dug out in Bhagirathpur area as people suffering from contaminated water increases, in Indore. (ANI Video Grab)

One official was reportedly sacked, and two others were suspended in connection with the case.

Officials said that the incident was caused due to a leak in the main water line that was under a toilet.

What is happening? Seven people have died in Indore since December, due to drinking contaminated water, the mayor of the city, Pushyamitra Bhargava, informed PTI.

Bhargava said that while the health department has reported three deaths due to the outbreak, four more people suffering from the disease brought to hospitals also died.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate Shivam Verma said that the doctors have confirmed four deaths due to the outbreak. According to the report, he also said that 149 people have been admitted across 27 hospitals.

What is behind the deaths? Chief medical and health officer Madhav Prasad Hasani earlier told HT that the deaths were caused due to diarrhoea. “The patients said they suffered from vomiting, diarrhoea, and dehydration after drinking contaminated water,” the officer said

He also informed that the contamination was likely caused due to a leak in the main water line beneath a toilet.

Officials said that a leakage was found in the main water supply pipeline in Bhagirthpura, over which a toilet was constructed. This possibly caused the contaminated water to mix with drinking water.

Action against two officials Zonal officer Shaligram Shitole and in-charge assistant engineer Yogesh Joshi have been suspended till now, while deputy engineer Shubham Srivastava has been sacked.

The matter came to light when the local residents first complained about an unusual smell in their water on December 25, Local councillor Kamal Baghela said. While problems were going on for the past few days, it only got worse on December 25.

As reported earlier, chief medical officer (CHMO) Madhav Prasad Hasani informed that the health department surveyed 2,703 households and examined around 12,000 people, following reports of the outbreak.

A three-member inquiry committee has been formed under IAS officer Navjeevan Panwar to look into the matter.

‘Emergency-like situation’: says CM Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh CM, Mohan Yadav, on Wednesday visited various hospitals in Indore to enquire about patients' health, calling it an “emergency-like” situation, PTI reported. He also said that the government is undertaking coordinated efforts to ensure timely treatment.

“We are prepared to take the strictest possible action against those responsible for the incident,” Yadav was quoted as saying.

Earlier, he announced a compensation of 2 lakh each for the families of those who have died.

The MP High Court also recently directed the state government to provide free treatment to people suffering from similar symptoms after drinking contaminated water. It also asked the government to submit a status report by January 2, while listening to a PIL filed related to it.