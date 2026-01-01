Indore contaminated water kills 4; probe into 5 more deaths as HC seeks report

Bhopal : The Madhya Pradesh high court on Wednesday directed the state government to provide free treatment to people suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming contaminated water in Indore city and submit a report, even as the authorities confirmed four deaths since December 25, and said probe was on to ascertain the cause of five more fatalities. Meanwhile, an official was sacked, and two others suspended in connection with the matter. A woman attended an office meeting from a hospital bed and her viral video sparked debate on corporate pressure. (Representational image/Unsplash)

“As of now, four deaths due to diarrhoea have been confirmed. The cause of death of others is yet to be ascertained. The patients said they suffered from vomiting, diarrhoea, and dehydration after drinking contaminated water,” chief medical and health officer Madhav Prasad Hasani said, adding that around 12,000 people have been examined. He added that a leak in the main water line beneath a toilet is suspected to have contaminated the water.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the HC’s Indore vacation bench asked the state government to submit a status report in the matter by January 2, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Indore High Court Bar Association chief Ritesh Inani.

Officials have identified the deceased as Nandlal (70), Urmila Yadav (60), Tara Kori (65) and Manjula (74), adding that a probe was going on to determine the causes of deaths of five others — Gomti Rawat (50), Uma Kori (31), Santosh Bigolia (53), Seema Prajapat (50) and five-month-old Avyan.

A total of 191 patients with similar symptoms are currently undergoing treatment, of whom 41 have been discharged.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said zonal officer Shaligram Shitole and in charge assistant engineer Yogesh Joshi have been suspended, while in charge deputy engineer Shubham Srivastava has been sacked. A three-member inquiry committee, led by IAS officer Navjeevan Panwar, will look into the matter.

Local councillor Kamal Baghela said residents first complained about an unusual smell in their water on December 25. “The problems were going on for the past few weeks, but aggravated on December 25.”

Jitendra Prajapat, a local resident, said his sister Seema fell ill on Monday after consuming contaminated water. “She was rushed to a hospital, where she died... but the administration has yet to confirm her death due to diarrhoea.”

Expressing grief over the deaths, chief minister Mohan Yadav has announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each for the families of deceased.

Urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said over 70 water samples have been collected. “This is a serious matter as the water got contaminated due to leakage. The repair work is going on, and water has been provided through tanks. All departments concerned are holding camps to control the situation,” he said.