Woman shares how she lost 4 kg in a week by following the ‘Switch-On Diet’ developed by Korean doctor; see how it works

With many people looking for quick yet structured ways to reset their eating habits, diet trends from around the world continue to gain attention. Sherrie, a freelance model living in Seoul, revealed how changes to her diet and lifestyle helped her lose 4 kilograms within a week. In a video posted on Instagram, she spoke about following a Korean eating plan known as the “Switch-On Diet.” (Also read: Man loses 27 kg in 3 months without gym using ChatGPT as his personal fitness coach; shares 7 exact prompts he followed ) Model shares success of switch-on diet for quick and effective weight loss. (Representative Image: Pexel)

What is Switch-On Diet and how does it work

According to Sherrie, the Switch-On Diet is a four-week programme developed by a Korean doctor and is designed to activate the body’s fat-burning mechanism. According to a New York Times report, the Korean health regimen was created by obesity researcher Dr Park Yong-Woo.

The core idea behind the plan is to promote fat loss while preserving muscle mass and improving insulin sensitivity. Sherrie explained that the diet helps the body shift from using carbohydrates to burning stored fat as its primary source of energy.

She also pointed out that everyday eating habits can slow weight loss. Diets high in sugar, refined carbohydrates, and unhealthy fats may be calorie-heavy but low in nutrition, making fat loss harder. The Switch-On Diet tackles this by cutting out these foods and focusing on protein- and fibre-rich meals.

Protein plays a central role in the plan, helping prevent muscle loss during weight reduction. The diet strictly eliminates caffeine, alcohol, sugar, processed meats, and highly processed foods. Fasting is another key element and is introduced gradually over the weeks.

How is the four-week Switch-On Diet structured

Explaining the structure, Sherrie shared that the first week focuses on detox and gut reset. For the first three days, all meals consist of protein shakes, after which vegetables and high-protein foods are gradually added to support digestion and reduce bloating.

The second week introduces intermittent fasting alongside high-protein meals to support muscle recovery while staying in a calorie deficit. By the third week, fasting days increase, and the focus shifts more strongly to fat burning.

As the programme progresses, the food list expands to include items such as multigrain rice, lean chicken, fish, eggs, nuts, berries, bananas, and sweet potatoes. However, sugar, alcohol, and processed foods remain restricted.

Reflecting on her experience, Sherrie said the diet helps burn fat while protecting muscle mass. She also revealed she had followed the plan before and saw a noticeable reduction in body fat. However, winter-related lifestyle changes affected her gut health and hormones, leading her to reset with a short fast before restarting the diet. This time, she also cut out dairy, increased fibre intake, and focused on anti-inflammatory foods.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.