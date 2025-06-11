Neurologist says diet trends can affect your brain too; shares 5 benefits of intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is a popular dietary approach often adopted for quicker weight loss. It involves cycling between periods of eating and fasting, with the 16:8 method, 16 hours of fasting followed by an 8-hour eating window, being the most common. Beyond aiding weight loss, intermittent fasting has been linked to improved insulin sensitivity, reduced inflammation, and better metabolic health. Also read | Fitness coach shares 5 major side effects of intermittent fasting: Digestive discomfort to slow metabolism and more There’s more to diet trends than just aiding weight loss.(AI generated image)

But there’s more to such diet trends than just aiding weight loss. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, neurologist Dr Praveen Gupta said, “Diet trends can also help to improve brain health and prevent or manage neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, stroke, and multiple sclerosis.”

The neurologist further pointed out the healthy impact of intermittent fasting on brain health:

1. Improved cognitive functioning:

Intermittent fasting can offer a number of benefits for brain health, owing mostly to the physiological changes that occur in the body while fasting. Some of the possible effects on the brain include enhanced production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), potentially improving cognitive function, learning, and memory. Also, it can help reduce inflammation throughout the body, including the brain.

2. Reduced inflammation:

Chronic inflammation has been linked to several neurological illnesses, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis. Intermittent fasting can reduce inflammation and minimize the risk of certain illnesses. During fasting, cells undertake a process known as autophagy, which involves the removal and recycling of damaged cellular components. This process is necessary for optimal cellular function and can help protect the brain against age-related degeneration and neurodegenerative disorders.

Intermittent fasting is a popular diet trend that can help in improving brain health.(istockphoto)

3. Improved insulin sensitivity:

Intermittent fasting improves insulin sensitivity and lowers the incidence of type 2 diabetes. Diabetes and insulin resistance have been related to an increased risk of neurodegenerative illnesses, therefore maintaining excellent metabolic health can benefit the brain.

4. Combat stress:

Boosting the brain's tolerance to stress, including oxidative stress and inflammation, intermittent fasting may lessen your risk of developing brain problems and improve general brain health.

5. Reduced risk of neurodegenerative diseases:

It enhances neurogenesis in the hippocampus, which is linked to learning and memory. This may lead to increased cognitive function and a lower risk of neurodegenerative illnesses.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.