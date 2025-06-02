Is intermittent fasting safe for everyone? Dietician explains who's most at risk

Social media feeds are replete with diet and fitness trends. Fasting is one of the diets that has gained traction. From OMAD to intermittent fasting, it's not just what you eat, but when you eat that makes a big difference. Intermittent fasting may feel like a major buzzword in the fitness world that has everyone hooked and captivated, but it's important to be informed before you decide to add it to your routine. Intermittent fasting, it turns out, is not really a one-size-fits-all solution to everyone's weight loss needs. Intermittent fasting is a popular time-based diet. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bhakti Samant, Chief Dietician, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, clarified if intermittent fasting is really safe for all or not.

First, explaining the basics, she added, “The concept of intermittent fasting (IF) is simple- eat during specific windows of time and fast during the rest. Popular patterns include the 16:8 method (fast for 16 hours and eat during an 8-hour window), alternate-day fasting, or the 5:2 diet. While several studies show that IF can lead to weight loss, improved insulin sensitivity, and reduced inflammation, it’s not suitable for everyone, especially those with underlying health conditions like diabetes. It may offer metabolic benefits to some individuals with type 1 diabetes, those on insulin, pregnant or breastfeeding women, people with eating disorders, or those with complex medical conditions should avoid it or proceed only under strict medical supervision."

The dietician strongly emphasised to always check in with a healthcare provider before starting any fasting regime.

Who can benefit from intermittent fasting?

Since a calorie deficit is important for weight loss, intermittent fasting can be directly beneficial in shedding inches, as it helps manage eating patterns and reduce overall calorie intake.(Freepik)

For healthy individuals, Intermittent Fasting may be a helpful tool to control calorie intake and improve metabolic markers.

It may support weight loss by reducing snacking and helping people become more mindful of their food choices.

IF has also shown potential in improving cardiovascular health and lowering the risk of chronic diseases in some people.

But, success depends heavily on maintaining balanced, nutritious meals during eating windows and not overcompensating during non-fasting periods.

For whom is intermittent fasting risky?

People with sugar are at risk with intermittent fasting.(Shutterstock)

For individuals with diabetes, particularly those on insulin or medications like sulphonylureas, IF may lead to dangerous side effects.

One of the most serious risks is hypoglycaemia, a condition where blood sugar drops too low due to prolonged fasting. Symptoms can range from dizziness and confusion to fainting. A study published in Diabetes Care showed a higher incidence of hypoglycaemic episodes in type 2 diabetes patients following IF compared to those with regular meal schedules.

showed a higher incidence of hypoglycaemic episodes in type 2 diabetes patients following IF compared to those with regular meal schedules. There’s also the danger of rebound hyperglycaemia a spike in blood sugar after fasting, especially if one consumes a large amount of carbohydrates during the eating window. This rollercoaster effect can lead to poor glucose control and worsen long-term complications in diabetes. Research in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism supports these findings, warning about fluctuations in glucose levels during prolonged fasting.

supports these findings, warning about fluctuations in glucose levels during prolonged fasting. The other concern is nutritional deficiencies. With limited time to consume food, individuals may skip essential nutrients, especially if meal planning isn’t done mindfully. A review in Nutrients suggests that IF can lead to deficiencies in vitamins and minerals, which are particularly dangerous for people with diabetes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.