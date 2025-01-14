What to have during intermittent fasting eating window? Fitness trainer shares beverage and meal ideas

Diet is integral to the weight loss journey. This is often paired with intermittent fasting, periods of eating and non-eating. So it is all the more important to balance these two out. During the windows of eating, it is essential to eat nutritious meals. Intermittent fasting is certain periods of fasting and eating throughout the day, with common windows being 16:8 and 14:10.(Shutterstock)

Sunil Shetty as described by his bio as a Fat loss and fitness trainer shared diet tips that might help lose weight. From cinnamon water, and ghee-coffee to vegetable salad before lunch; these tips cover from morning to evening snacks.

Morning

In the morning, he suggested starting the day with hot water infused with cinnamon. Thirty minutes later, he recommended having black coffee with one teaspoon of ghee. According to him, this combination helps curb hunger and assists in skipping breakfast if one is on intermittent fasting.

He further elaborated in the captions, “Black coffee with ghee is more than just a morning drink; it boosts energy, supports fat loss, curbs hunger during intermittent fasting, and provides healthy fats to fuel your body.”

Sunil also detailed other ingredients that can be added to water in the morning. He explained,"Start your day with warm water, and for added benefits, you can infuse it with cinnamon, fenugreek seeds, Shilajit, or ginger, depending on your preference and health goals."

Furthermore, he also mentioned that for intermittent fasting most of the time, using an eating window like 16:8 or 14:10, can help control calorie intake and enhance metabolic flexibility. Here, the 16:8 and 14:10 windows refer to fasting for 16 or 14 hours and eating within an 8 or 10-hour period, respectively.

Lunch

Thirty minutes before lunch, Sunil advised having a plate of vegetable salad, followed by one chapati and a bowl of sabzi. This meal can be paired with buttermilk.

After another 30 minutes, he recommended drinking 200-350 ml of water. In the caption, he further highlighted the importance of staying hydrated, stating, “Staying hydrated by drinking 3-4 liters of water daily is essential for maintaining metabolism, digestion, and overall health.”

Sunil also highlighted including more fruits, vegetables, and protein in each meal for balanced nutrition and suggested taking a 10-12 minute walk after meals to improve digestion and help regulate blood sugar levels.

Evening snacks

For evening snacks, he suggested having makhana, peanut butter, nuts, and any seasonal fruit available.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.