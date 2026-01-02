Nutritionist shares 7-day diet plan for weight loss designed to control cravings and support fat loss

Is weight loss one of your goals in 2026? A well-designed diet plan does more than just help shed extra kilos; it reduces bloating, tones the body, and supports a healthier metabolism by providing all the essential nutrients the body needs. A thoughtful 7-day diet plan for weight loss may work by including foods rich in fiber, protein and healthy fats, detoxifying drinks and low-carbohydrate meals. As a result, your appetite naturally becomes more controlled, making weight loss easier and more effective without compromising energy or overall health. An expert-designed 7-day weight loss diet plan(Freepik)

Dr Karuna Chaturvedi, a clinical nutritionist at Max Super Specialty Hospital, tells Health Shots: “A well-designed 7-day diet plan promotes fat loss without compromising energy or micronutrient adequacy. It includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.”

Foundational principles of 7-day weight loss diet

The diet plan follows the three core principles:

Calorie moderation without starvation

High protein and fibre for satiety

Low glycemic load to stabilise insulin levels

Here's a breakdown of the 7-day diet plan by the nutritionist:

Day 1

Breakfast : Vegetable oats porridge / Boiled eggs with one multigrain toast

Lunch : Dal, brown rice, sautéed vegetables / Grilled chicken with salad

Dinner: Paneer bhurji with roti / Fish curry with stir-fried vegetables

Day 2

Breakfast : Besan chilla with curd / Omelette with vegetables

Lunch : Rajma with quinoa / Chicken tikka with greens

Dinner: Vegetable soup with tofu / Egg curry with sautéed greens

Day 3

Breakfast : Fruit smoothie with seeds / Greek yoghurt with boiled eggs

Lunch : Chole, millet roti, salad / Grilled fish with vegetables

Dinner: Light khichdi / Chicken soup

Day 4

Breakfast : Upma with vegetables / Scrambled eggs with toast

Lunch : Vegetable pulao with curd / Lean mutton curry (small portion)

Dinner: Stir-fried vegetables with paneer / Fish stew

Day 5

Breakfast : Poha with peanuts / Egg white omelette

Lunch : Sambar, idli, salad / Chicken curry with brown rice

Dinner: Clear vegetable soup / Grilled chicken salad

Day 6

Breakfast : Curd with flaxseeds and fruit / Boiled eggs and fruit

Lunch : Dal, roti, vegetables / Fish curry with vegetables

Dinner: Paneer tikka / Egg bhurji with greens

Day 7

Breakfast : Smoothie bowl with nuts / Protein smoothie with eggs

Lunch : Mixed vegetable curry with millet / Grilled chicken with salad

Dinner: Light vegetable stew / Clear soup with shredded chicken

Why does this plan work?

This diet plan ensures a consistent protein intake, with control on carbohydrates, along with healthy fats. Meanwhile, the dietician suggests that the quantity matters too in order to lose weight.

Additionally, as per the journal published by Clinical Nutrition, lifestyle factors such as physical activity and sleep during weight loss interventions play an important role in weight loss. These factors can affect appetite-regulating hormones, making weight loss more difficult. Combining a 7-day diet plan with moderate exercise, proper rest, and stress management is therefore considered essential for safe and effective results.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)