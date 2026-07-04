Doctor shares early warning signs of sarcoma that should not be ignored; explains why diagnosis is difficult
Sarcoma can be easily mistaken for everyday swelling, but early diagnosis is crucial for treatment, shares Dr Himanshu Rohela.
The appearance of a lump in any part of the body is often dismissed by people as a minor swelling, a muscle pull, a fatty lump, or an injury that will settle on its own. However, that is not always the case, according to Dr Himanshu Rohela, consultant in the department of orthopaedic oncology at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, New Delhi.
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Dr Rohela shared with HT Lifestyle that while many lumps are harmless, some can be an early sign of sarcoma - a rare type of cancer that develops in the body’s connective tissues such as muscles, fat, nerves, blood vessels, deep skin tissues, or bones.
“While sarcomas are uncommon, they deserve attention as they can be easily mistaken for everyday swellings, which can delay diagnosis,” he stated. The key thing to keep in mind is that any lump that is growing, deep-seated, painful, or unusual should be assessed by a doctor.
Why is sarcoma difficult to diagnose?
Soft tissue sarcomas may not cause major symptoms in the beginning, noted Dr Rohela. A lump can develop silently and may remain painless for some time, without presenting any clear symptoms.
“As there may be no fever, weakness, or obvious illness, patients may postpone medical consultation. Moreover, in some cases, the lump is noticed only when it becomes large enough to affect movement, press on nearby nerves, or cause visible swelling,” he pointed out.
“That said, bone sarcomas may present differently. They can cause persistent pain, swelling, tenderness, or difficulty using the affected limb. The pain may initially be blamed on exercise, age, or a minor injury, but it usually does not improve as expected.”
Warning signs that should not be ignored
According to Dr Rohela, a lump should be checked if it:
- Is increasing in size over days, weeks, or months
- Feels deep inside the muscle rather than just under the skin
- Is larger than expected or more than a few centimetres in size
- Causes pain, pressure, numbness, or restricted movement
- Returns after being removed earlier
- Appears without a clear injury or does not settle after an injury
- Is associated with persistent bone pain or swelling
“While not every lump with these features is cancer, these signs are enough to require proper evaluation,” cautioned the physician.
The importance of early diagnosis
Sarcoma treatment is most effective when the disease is diagnosed early and managed by a specialised multidisciplinary team.
As per Dr Rohela, “Diagnosis may require clinical examination, imaging tests such as MRI or CT scan, and a biopsy. It is important that biopsy and surgery are planned carefully, as unplanned removal of a suspicious lump can complicate further treatment.”
“Depending on the type, size, location, and stage of sarcoma, treatment may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or a combination of approaches,” he shared.
One should remember that ignoring a lump does not make it harmless. If a swelling is growing, deep, painful, or unexplained, timely medical advice can make a big difference.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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