Doctor shares early warning signs of sarcoma that should not be ignored; explains why diagnosis is difficult

The appearance of a lump in any part of the body is often dismissed by people as a minor swelling, a muscle pull, a fatty lump, or an injury that will settle on its own. However, that is not always the case, according to Dr Himanshu Rohela, consultant in the department of orthopaedic oncology at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, New Delhi. Lumps on the skin present for long should be checked by a doctor to rule out sarcoma. (Pexel)

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Dr Rohela shared with HT Lifestyle that while many lumps are harmless, some can be an early sign of sarcoma - a rare type of cancer that develops in the body’s connective tissues such as muscles, fat, nerves, blood vessels, deep skin tissues, or bones.

“While sarcomas are uncommon, they deserve attention as they can be easily mistaken for everyday swellings, which can delay diagnosis,” he stated. The key thing to keep in mind is that any lump that is growing, deep-seated, painful, or unusual should be assessed by a doctor.

Why is sarcoma difficult to diagnose? Soft tissue sarcomas may not cause major symptoms in the beginning, noted Dr Rohela. A lump can develop silently and may remain painless for some time, without presenting any clear symptoms.

“As there may be no fever, weakness, or obvious illness, patients may postpone medical consultation. Moreover, in some cases, the lump is noticed only when it becomes large enough to affect movement, press on nearby nerves, or cause visible swelling,” he pointed out.

“That said, bone sarcomas may present differently. They can cause persistent pain, swelling, tenderness, or difficulty using the affected limb. The pain may initially be blamed on exercise, age, or a minor injury, but it usually does not improve as expected.”

Warning signs that should not be ignored According to Dr Rohela, a lump should be checked if it:

Is increasing in size over days, weeks, or months

Feels deep inside the muscle rather than just under the skin

Is larger than expected or more than a few centimetres in size

Causes pain, pressure, numbness, or restricted movement

Returns after being removed earlier

Appears without a clear injury or does not settle after an injury

Is associated with persistent bone pain or swelling “While not every lump with these features is cancer, these signs are enough to require proper evaluation,” cautioned the physician.

The importance of early diagnosis Sarcoma treatment is most effective when the disease is diagnosed early and managed by a specialised multidisciplinary team.

As per Dr Rohela, “Diagnosis may require clinical examination, imaging tests such as MRI or CT scan, and a biopsy. It is important that biopsy and surgery are planned carefully, as unplanned removal of a suspicious lump can complicate further treatment.”

“Depending on the type, size, location, and stage of sarcoma, treatment may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or a combination of approaches,” he shared.

One should remember that ignoring a lump does not make it harmless. If a swelling is growing, deep, painful, or unexplained, timely medical advice can make a big difference.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.