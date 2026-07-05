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    This chocolate dome recipe turns simple ingredients into a restaurant-worthy dessert: Step-by-step process

    Ahead of World Chocolate Day, here are a few chocolate recipes that you need to try to delight your guests and family.

    Published on: Jul 05, 2026 8:51 PM IST
    By Anukriti Srivastava
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    World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7 every year to mark the introduction of chocolate to Europe. Ahead of World Chocolate Day, here is a chocolate dome recipe you can try at home to delight your guests. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe you can try.

    This chocolate dome recipe turns simple ingredients into a restaurant-worthy dessert. (Oasis Brewery)
    This chocolate dome recipe turns simple ingredients into a restaurant-worthy dessert. (Oasis Brewery)

    ​Also read | From tiramisu to cheesecake: Chef-approved mango desserts to try at home this summer

    Chocolate Dome

    A glossy dark chocolate dome takes centre stage in this theatrical dessert. As warm hot chocolate caramel sauce is poured over the dome, the delicate shell slowly melts away, unveiling a hidden surprise of crunchy toffee, a whole Ferrero Rocher, buttery candied pecans, and crisp chocolate pearls. Shared by Kuntal Ghosh, Senior CDP, Oasis Brewery, this rich, interactive, and irresistibly decadent dessert is designed to delight every sense.

    Ingredients

    • 80 g dark couverture chocolate

    Method

    1. Temper the dark couverture chocolate.
    2. Coat a 7–8 cm silicone half-sphere mould with a thin, even layer of chocolate.
    3. Refrigerate for 10 minutes before applying a second coat for added strength.
    4. Once set, carefully unmould both halves.
    5. Gently warm the edges and seal them together to create a smooth, hollow chocolate dome.
    Chocolate Dome recipe to try at home. (Oasis brewery)
    Chocolate Dome recipe to try at home. (Oasis brewery)

    Surprise filling

    Ingredients

    • 15 g toffee pieces
    • 1 Ferrero Rocher
    • 10 g candied pecans, roughly chopped
    • 5 g chocolate crisp pearls

    Method

    1. Place the Ferrero Rocher at the centre of the serving plate.
    2. Arrange the chopped toffee, candied pecans, and chocolate crisp pearls around it.
    3. Carefully place the chocolate dome over the filling to conceal the surprise inside.

    Hot chocolate caramel sauce

    Ingredients

    • 30 g sugar
    • 10 ml water
    • 50 ml warm fresh cream
    • 10 g unsalted butter
    • 20 g dark chocolate (70%)
    • 5 g cocoa powder
    • A pinch of sea salt
    • 2–3 drops vanilla extract

    Method

    1. Cook the sugar and water until they form a deep amber caramel.
    2. Carefully whisk in the warm cream until smooth.
    3. Stir in the butter until fully incorporated.
    4. Add the dark chocolate, cocoa powder, sea salt, and vanilla extract, mixing until velvety smooth.
    5. Keep the sauce warm at approximately 60–65°C until ready to serve.

    Assembly

    1. Place the filled chocolate dome at the centre of a serving plate.
    2. Garnish with caramelised pecans, chocolate crumbs, or edible gold leaf for an elegant finish.
    3. Add a scoop of chocolate ice cream alongside the dome and garnish with a fresh strawberry.
    4. At the table, slowly pour 100–120 ml of the warm hot chocolate caramel sauce over the dome.
    5. Watch as the glossy shell melts away, revealing the crunchy toffee, Ferrero Rocher, candied pecans, and chocolate pearls hidden within.
    • Anukriti Srivastava
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Anukriti Srivastava

      Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More

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