Healthy eating hack: 6 food combinations that work better together than alone

Healthy eating isn’t just about having nutritious foods on your plate, it’s also about being smart about how you combine them. You can pair certain foods to get the most out of your meals, and this is called food synergy. Food synergy refers to pairing certain foods that enhance their nutrients and compounds' absorption and effectiveness. It is more beneficial than consuming them separately. By picking the right combinations, you can give your already healthy plate a big nutritional boost. Tomatoes and olive oil are one such pair that boosts your nutritional absorption.(Freepik)

Health coach Miruna Bashkar, who regularly shares dietary tips on Instagram, on 21 May, posted about top food combinations.

Here are the top 6 food pairings she shared:

1. Spinach + Lemon

Spinach contains non-heme iron, which your body struggles to absorb on its own.

Adding vitamin C-rich lemon juice increases iron absorption by up to 3x.

Great for: Anaemia, fatigue, and hair fall prevention.

2. Green Tea + Lemon

Green tea is packed with antioxidants (catechins), but your body absorbs only 20% of them.

Lemon’s acidity increases to 80%, unlocking the full potential.

Great for: Glowing skin, detoxification, and immunity.

3. Garlic + Honey

Garlic is a natural antimicrobial, and when paired with raw honey, it becomes a potent natural antibiotic.

This combo strengthens the immune response.

Great for: Cold prevention and gut health.

4. Yoghurt + Almonds

Yoghurt is rich in calcium, and almonds provide magnesium.

Together, they boost calcium absorption and support bone mineral density.

Great for: Bone strength, dental health, and hormonal balance.

5. Tomatoes + Olive Oil

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene—a heart-protective antioxidant—but it’s fat-soluble.

Cooking tomatoes in olive oil boosts lycopene absorption 4x.

Great for: Heart health and skin glow.

6. Turmeric + Black Pepper

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, is poorly absorbed.

Piperine in black pepper increases curcumin bioavailability by 2000%.

Great for: Inflammation, brain health, and longevity.

Each of these pairs has its own unique strength, providing substantial health benefits. They work together to amplify each other’s effect, a perfect example of nutritional teamwork that helps you get the most out of your meals. Moreover, the combinations shared point at the wide range of food pairings possible, from probiotics like yoghurt with nuts, to antioxidant-rich teas with citrus, showing the wide variety of pairings that can fall under food synergy. Next time you want to maximise your healthy eating, be a matchmaker, pair the right foods together to unlock their full potential.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.